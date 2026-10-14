Where Is Parzaan Dastur Now? How Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Child Star Built A Career Beyond Acting

Remember the little boy who tugged at everyone’s heartstrings with “Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao” in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur became one of the most memorable child actors of the late 1990s, but his journey did not follow the usual Bollywood-star trajectory. Years after that iconic scene, he has explored a different side of filmmaking, moving beyond acting and into work behind the camera.

From the Dhara Jalebi Ad To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Parzaan’s journey in front of the camera began before his appearance in the 1998 romantic drama. He had already gained recognition through television commercials, including the popular Dhara cooking oil advertisement in which he asks for a jalebi. That ad helped him land an audition for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

In the film, Parzaan played the little Sikh boy who silently counts stars at summer camp before delivering the now-iconic line to Kajol’s Anjali. The brief scene became one of the film’s most memorable moments, and his character remains recognisable to audiences decades later.

His child-acting career continued with appearances in films such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Zubeidaa and Parzania. He also lent his voice to an animated character in Hum Tum, the 2004 romantic comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Why Did Parzaan Dastur Step Away From Mainstream Acting?

Unlike several child actors who continued pursuing lead roles as adults, Parzaan gradually explored other areas of filmmaking. He studied business management and later worked as an assistant director, returning to the industry from a different position.

His behind-the-camera credits include Student of the Year (2012), Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) and Fitoor (2016). These projects gave him experience in filmmaking beyond performing in front of the camera.

In an interview with Brut India, Parzaan spoke candidly about not achieving the level of mainstream acting success he had hoped for. He said he continued working hard as a writer, director and producer, while questioning why his acting career had not progressed as he had expected.

He also acknowledged that he could not know whether he would ever create something as popular as his childhood work, but said that this would not stop him from trying. His comments offered a glimpse into the challenges of navigating an entertainment career after becoming famous at a young age.

What Is Parzaan Dastur Doing Now?

Parzaan has since built a career around writing, directing and producing through his production company, Ten Colour Productions. His work includes advertisements, music videos, branded content and fiction projects, allowing him to remain connected to the entertainment industry without relying solely on acting roles.

He also hosts TCP Originals, a podcast focused on filmmaking and screenwriting. The show features conversations with industry professionals about the creative process behind films and other screen projects. Guests have included screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra and filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

Parzaan has not ruled out continuing to act. In his conversation with Brut India, he said he wanted audiences to know that he was there to entertain them, whether he was working in front of the camera or behind it.

Is Parzaan Dastur Married?

Yes. Parzaan married his longtime partner, Delna Shroff, in February 2021. The couple had known each other since college before reconnecting years later and beginning a relationship. Their wedding marked a new chapter in his personal life, which he generally keeps separate from his professional work.

Today, Parzaan Dastur is best remembered by many viewers for a short but unforgettable scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His career, however, has expanded well beyond that childhood role. From acting in major Hindi films to developing projects as a writer, director and producer, he has continued to find his place in the industry on his own terms.