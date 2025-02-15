Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, has broken his silence amid controversy, revealing he has been receiving death threats. His statement comes as Mumbai police struggle to contact him, with his phone remaining switched off.

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, has broken his silence amid controversy, revealing he has been receiving death threats.


Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known for his BeerBiceps channel, has shared a statement on Instagram after Mumbai police were unable to trace him due to his phone being switched off. Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia revealed that he has been receiving death threats and assured that he is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Ranveer Allahbadia Acknowledges Mistake, Expresses Fear

In his Instagram post, Allahbadia expressed regret over his remarks and reaffirmed his commitment to due process. “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”

He further highlighted the threats he has been facing, stating, “I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”

Mumbai Police Unable to Contact Ranveer Allahbadia

Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that Mumbai police have been unable to reach Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off. An official confirmed that comedian Samay Raina, who was also involved in the controversial show, has been given until March 10 to appear before authorities for questioning.

Allahbadia’s comments on India’s Got Latent, which included crass remarks about parents and sex, have sparked public outrage, leading to multiple complaints. The Khar police have attempted to contact him but have so far been unsuccessful. On Friday, officers visited his Versova residence, only to find it locked.

Samay Raina Granted Extension for Statement

According to the police official, Samay Raina’s lawyer met with senior officials to request more time for his client to appear, citing that Raina is currently in the United States. Based on this request, authorities have granted him time until March 10 to record his statement.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia had previously requested that his statement be recorded at his residence, but the police denied his request.

Investigation Expands, Statements Recorded

As part of their ongoing investigation, Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani, and Allahbadia’s manager. These statements were taken following a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far.

Additionally, Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 people to record their statements in relation to the case. Among those summoned are individuals who participated in the controversial show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram, who was on the judges’ panel of India’s Got Latent, recorded his statement with the agency.

Also Read: Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

