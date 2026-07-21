Where Is Shah Rukh Khan’s King Final Schedule Being Shot? Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King has officially entered its final stretch of shooting, with the production team preparing for one last international shoot scheduled before the production phase reaches a conclusion. Directed by Siddhart Anand, the film has already finished the major part of the shooting, leaving just a few crucial sequences after which the post-production will start.

Which Countries Are Being Scouted for King ’s Final Schedule?

An advanced recce team has been sent to the United States to scout some places and sort out the logistics. But it’s not like the US is the sole choice of destination for shooting the movie.

In addition, the production team has to visit selected nations in South America before deciding on the final destination for filming.

“Only an international schedule is remaining. Nothing has been officially locked yet, but a team is currently in the US, scouting locations and working out the logistics. They will head to certain countries in South America before zeroing in on the locations. If all goes according to the plan, the unit will head there next month before calling it a wrap.” — Production Source to Mid-Day

It’s planned that, if everything goes as per plan, Shah Rukh Khan and his team will leave for the destination in August.

Why Is the Team Looking for an “Untapped” Location?

Following their earlier efforts on large action sequences such as Pathaan and War, director Siddharth Anand and actor Shah Rukh Khan are trying to give visuals that are at par with international standards and yet new for Indian audiences.

This time the filmmakers have not stuck to their old trick of filming in European or Middle Eastern cities; rather, they have chosen raw cinematic locations in North and South America in order to provide a high-octane climax to the film.

What Else Do We Know About King ?

Mounting as one of Hindi cinema’s costliest action productions, King holds major emotional and box-office weight:

Suhana Khan’s Big-Screen Debut: The film marks the formal theatrical debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, following her appearance in Netflix’s The Archies.

Star-Studded Cast: Alongside SRK and Suhana, the film boasts a massive ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan (playing the primary antagonist), Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, and Raghav Juyal.

Release Timeline: With post-production set to commence immediately after the August wrap, King remains firmly on track for a grand Christmas 2026 theatrical release.

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