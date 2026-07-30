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Home > Entertainment News > Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

Actress-entrepreneur Sunny Leone has expanded her business portfolio with Chica Loca, a vibrant restaurant and cocktail bar in Noida. From its exact location and opening hours to the co-owner behind the venture, menu highlights and signature dishes, here's everything you need to know before planning your visit.

Sunny Leone's restaurant (Photo: X)
Sunny Leone's restaurant (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 12:53 IST

From blockbuster films to the restaurant business, Sunny Leone has steadily expanded her entrepreneurial footprint. The actress is the face behind Chica Loca by Sunny Leone, a vibrant dining and nightlife destination located on the fourth floor of Gulshan ONE29 in Sector 129, Noida, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Known for its lively ambience, global menu and handcrafted cocktails, the restaurant has quickly carved a niche among food lovers and partygoers alike. Open daily from 12 pm to 12 am, Chica Loca caters to everything from leisurely lunches to late-night outings.

Who is the co-owner of Chica Loca?

While the restaurant carries Sunny Leone’s name, the venture is a collaboration with Sahil Baweja, founder of Singing Bowls Hospitality. The hospitality company partnered with the actress to bring Chica Loca to life, blending celebrity appeal with an established food-and-beverage business. The restaurant officially opened in January 2024 at Gulshan ONE29 in Noida.

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What’s on the menu?

Chica Loca serves a mix of Continental, North Indian, Italian, Middle Eastern and Seafood dishes, along with an extensive cocktail menu. The concept is designed around global comfort food rather than a single cuisine, making it suitable for groups with varied preferences.

Must-try dishes

Based on customer recommendations and popular orders, these are among the restaurant’s standout dishes:

  • Butter Chicken Gujia
  • Prawns Gambas
  • Peri Peri Fries
  • Five Spice Mushroom
  • Dal Fry
  • Signature handcrafted cocktails

Menu prices and average cost

While individual dish prices vary, Chica Loca falls into the premium casual dining category.

  • Average cost for two: Around ₹2,500 (excluding alcohol and taxes)
  • Alcohol and signature cocktails are available.
  • Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.

Timings and contact details

  • Opening hours: 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM (daily)
  • Location: 4th Floor, Gulshan ONE29, Sector 129, Noida
  • Cuisine: Continental, North Indian, Italian, Middle Eastern and Seafood
  • Reservations: Available via phone and dining platforms.

Why is Chica Loca attracting attention?

Beyond its celebrity association, Chica Loca has positioned itself as a nightlife hotspot with live music, themed events and a premium cocktail experience. The venue also hosts special appearances and DJ nights, adding to its appeal among Noida’s young crowd and food enthusiasts. 

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Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes
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Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

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Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

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Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes
Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes
Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes
Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

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