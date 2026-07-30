Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

From blockbuster films to the restaurant business, Sunny Leone has steadily expanded her entrepreneurial footprint. The actress is the face behind Chica Loca by Sunny Leone, a vibrant dining and nightlife destination located on the fourth floor of Gulshan ONE29 in Sector 129, Noida, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Known for its lively ambience, global menu and handcrafted cocktails, the restaurant has quickly carved a niche among food lovers and partygoers alike. Open daily from 12 pm to 12 am, Chica Loca caters to everything from leisurely lunches to late-night outings.

Who is the co-owner of Chica Loca?

While the restaurant carries Sunny Leone’s name, the venture is a collaboration with Sahil Baweja, founder of Singing Bowls Hospitality. The hospitality company partnered with the actress to bring Chica Loca to life, blending celebrity appeal with an established food-and-beverage business. The restaurant officially opened in January 2024 at Gulshan ONE29 in Noida.

What’s on the menu?

Chica Loca serves a mix of Continental, North Indian, Italian, Middle Eastern and Seafood dishes, along with an extensive cocktail menu. The concept is designed around global comfort food rather than a single cuisine, making it suitable for groups with varied preferences.

Must-try dishes

Based on customer recommendations and popular orders, these are among the restaurant’s standout dishes:

Butter Chicken Gujia

Prawns Gambas

Peri Peri Fries

Five Spice Mushroom

Dal Fry

Signature handcrafted cocktails

Menu prices and average cost

While individual dish prices vary, Chica Loca falls into the premium casual dining category.

Average cost for two: Around ₹2,500 (excluding alcohol and taxes)

Alcohol and signature cocktails are available.

Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.

Timings and contact details

Opening hours: 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM (daily)

Location: 4th Floor, Gulshan ONE29, Sector 129, Noida

Cuisine: Continental, North Indian, Italian, Middle Eastern and Seafood

Reservations: Available via phone and dining platforms.

Why is Chica Loca attracting attention?

Beyond its celebrity association, Chica Loca has positioned itself as a nightlife hotspot with live music, themed events and a premium cocktail experience. The venue also hosts special appearances and DJ nights, adding to its appeal among Noida’s young crowd and food enthusiasts.