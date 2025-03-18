Thanks to its engaging storyline, witty writing, and strong performances, Dragon has received overwhelming appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Its theatrical success has now paved the way for a highly anticipated OTT release.

The Tamil blockbuster Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, is all set to debut on Netflix on Friday, March 21.

The film, which has become Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing movie of 2025, will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles for a wider audience.

Netflix’s Official Announcement

Confirming the film’s digital release, Netflix shared an exciting update stating, “Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, streaming from March 21 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon is a comedy-drama that hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

The story revolves around D. Ragavan, a once-studious student who turns into a rebellious figure during his college years, earning him the nickname Dragon.

After securing a lucrative IT job with a fake degree, he soon finds himself in a crisis when his deception is about to be exposed. To escape the consequences, Ragavan returns to college to clear his long-pending backlogs—leading to a rollercoaster of challenges and humor.

Star-Studded Cast of Dragon

The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring:

Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role

Kayadu Lohar

Anupama Parameswaran

VJ Siddhu

Mysskin

KS Ravikumar

Gautham Vasudev Menon

George Maryan

Technical Team Behind the Film

The film’s success is also credited to its talented crew:

Music Composer: Leon James

Cinematographer: Niketh Bommireddy

Editor: Pradeep E. Ragav

A Commercial and Critical Success

Thanks to its engaging storyline, witty writing, and strong performances, Dragon has received overwhelming appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Its theatrical success has now paved the way for a highly anticipated OTT release.

Mark your calendars for March 21 and get ready to watch Dragon on Netflix!

