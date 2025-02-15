Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

A mystery photo featuring Abhay Deol, Vir Das, and Kalki Koechlin set the internet abuzz—what were they up to? The answer is finally here: The Durex Podcast has arrived, and here's where you can watch it.

A brand-new podcast series has arrived, and fans are eager to know where they can watch it. The excitement surrounding ‘The Durex Podcast’ surged after a Reddit user shared a picture featuring Bollywood celebrities Abhay Deol, Vir Das, and Kalki Koechlin with the caption, “Well, what’s this??”

The buzz intensified when Durex India’s official Instagram handle released a teaser clip from the podcast. Curious fans immediately flooded the comment section, with many asking, “Where is this? Can’t find it on YouTube.” If you’re wondering the same, we have the answers. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Durex Podcast’ and where to watch its first episode.

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1?

Since the teaser dropped, discussions around the podcast have grown, especially with Bollywood actors Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Vir Das being part of it. The much-anticipated question—where to watch it—now has a clear answer. ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1 is available for streaming on YouTube via the official channel, ‘The Durex Podcast.’

What is ‘The Durex Podcast’ About?

The official synopsis of Episode 1 states: “Marriage is often seen as a turning point in intimacy, where sex can become routine and predictable. In the first episode of the podcast, our host Abhay Deol chats with Vir Das and Kalki Koechlin to dive into the realities of sustaining passion and breaking monotony after you have tied the knot.”

The episode features candid conversations about emotional connections, bedroom dynamics in long-term relationships, and the challenges of keeping passion alive.

What to Expect in Episode 1?

Abhay Deol, who hosts the show, leads an open and engaging discussion. Kalki Koechlin shares personal experiences, including the challenges she faced in her intimate life after having a child. Vir Das, on the other hand, talks about how marriage has influenced his relationship and intimacy over time.

In addition to deep discussions, the episode features entertaining segments, including a playful ‘Never Have I Ever’ game, making it a balanced mix of serious conversation and lighthearted fun.

Duration and Viewing Details

For those planning to tune in, ‘ Episode 1 has a runtime of 33 minutes and 47 seconds. Viewers can watch it exclusively on YouTube on the official ‘The Durex Podcast’ channel.

With a blend of humor, insightful discussions, and honest storytelling, ‘The Durex Podcast’ promises to be an engaging listen for those interested in conversations around relationships, intimacy, and marriage.

