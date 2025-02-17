Early reviews highlight the new season’s location as one of its strongest elements, enhancing the show's exploration of class, spirituality, and mortality.

Mike White carefully selected the next destination for The White Lotus, and his choice of Thailand perfectly complements the themes of the latest season.

Unlike previous settings, Thailand’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage elevate the narrative. Early reviews highlight the new season’s location as one of its strongest elements, enhancing the show’s exploration of class, spirituality, and mortality.

LISA arrives on a boat at the premiere of 'The White Lotus' Season 3 in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/bVjlaTvWLn
— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2025

Exploring Thailand’s Exotic Filming Locations

Koh Samui

For season 3, The White Lotus expands beyond its signature luxury resort, allowing characters to immerse themselves in Thailand’s vibrant culture and stunning scenery. From Koh Samui’s pristine beaches to Bangkok’s dynamic nightlife and Phuket’s historical landmarks, the show offers an unforgettable visual experience.

The island of Koh Samui serves as the main backdrop for season 3, featuring multiple breathtaking locations:

Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui – Transformed into the series’ opulent hotel, maintaining continuity with past seasons, which were filmed at Four Seasons resorts in Maui and Sicily. The location was chosen partly due to Thailand’s government film incentives.

Samujana Villas – Used for a lavish house party, showcasing the island’s luxurious private villas with infinity pools and panoramic views.

Wat Phu Khao Thong – A temple in the Mae Nam district, where characters engage in spiritual exploration amid intricate snake sculptures, reflecting their inner conflicts.

Fisherman’s Village in Bophut – The setting for the Songkran Festival (Thai New Year), where three characters experience the joy and chaos of the water festival.

Bangkok: A Blend of Spirituality and Nightlife

The Thai capital serves as a contrasting backdrop, highlighting the East-West cultural divide that The White Lotus season 3 aims to explore.

Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen – Featuring a giant Buddha statue, this temple plays a key role in characters’ spiritual journeys.

Sing Sing Theater – A vibrant nightclub in the Thonglor district, where some guests seek entertainment away from the resort.

Phuket: Expanding Beyond the Resort Experience

Unlike previous seasons, season 3 sees characters stepping out of their luxury accommodations to explore new environments. Phuket plays an important role in this transformation.

Café Del Mar – A beachfront club known for fire shows and Thai cuisine, offering a mix of local and high-end experiences.

Bangla Boxing Stadium – A Muay Thai hotspot where characters played by Tayme Thapthimthong and Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal engage in combat sports.

The Big Buddha & Wat Plai Laem – While not officially confirmed, these famous spiritual landmarks are rumored to appear in season 3.

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas – Home to The White Lotus’s luxurious spa retreat, where Belinda (a returning character from season 1) embarks on a professional and personal transformation.

Haad Rin Beach, Koh Phangan: The Iconic Full Moon Party

The final major location featured in season 3 is Haad Rin Beach, which hosts the world-famous Full Moon Party.

The Phangan Mantra Inn becomes a hub of youthful energy as characters immerse themselves in neon-lit celebrations, enjoying a rare moment of freedom.

Cultural and Narrative Depth of The White Lotus Season 3

By incorporating these diverse locations, Mike White ensures that Thailand’s rich traditions and modern attractions play a central role in shaping the storyline.

The juxtaposition of Western privilege against the backdrop of Thai spirituality and customs adds depth to season 3’s themes, making it the most visually and thematically compelling season yet.