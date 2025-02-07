Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Rihanna's character 'Smurfette' then leads the btallion to the human world to resuce their father while facing numeorus evils.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

RIHANNA IN SMURFS


Singer-actress Rihanna introduced the trailer of musical animated film Smurfs on Thursday, February 6. The singer has given her voice to the lead character ‘Smurfette’ in the movie.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Produced under the banner of Paramount Pictures, the animated film is based on the characters and works of Peyo and written by Pam Brady. It is directed by Chris Miller. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 18.

As per Deadline, the plot of the film revolves around a rescue mission led by Smurfette (Rihanna) when Papa Smurf (John Goodman) was mysteriously taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the beginning of the trailer, singer Rihanna introduced her character ‘Smurfette’ in the new ‘Smurfs’ movie.

“I’m Rihanna and I play Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie and I can’t wait for you all to see it this summer.” said Rihanna.

In the trailer, the smurfs were seen enjoying their time in their village when a mysterious UFO takes away the ‘Papa Smurf’, creating a state of emergency among the other characters.

Rihanna’s character ‘Smurfette’ then leads the btallion to the human world to resuce their father while facing numeorus evils.

Along with Rihanna the voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

The movie is jointly produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Harris, Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, Rihanna a nine-time Grammy winner, sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted entering a recording studio in New York City recently.

The People magazine spotted the singer in the early hours of January 18. It marked a rare studio appearance for the 36-year-old artist, who has not released an album since her critically acclaimed ‘Anti’ in 2016.

Dressed in a floor-length tan coat with fur accents, workout attire, and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag, Rihanna ‘s visit reignited hopes among her fanbase, known as the Navy, regarding her long-awaited ninth studio album.

It was earlier anticipated to be dubbed ‘R9’. The fans are hoping for an announcement of the same soon.

(With Inputs From ANI

ALSO READ: Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

Filed under

hollywood Rihanna smurfs Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’ Calls for Global Legalization

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’...

Who Is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Ratan Tata’s Will Leaves Rs 500 Crore to Mystery Beneficiary

Who Is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Ratan Tata’s Will Leaves Rs 500 Crore to Mystery Beneficiary

Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

When Will PM Modi Address ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’?

When Will PM Modi Address ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’?

Entertainment

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic Avatar Here!

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs For Staying Mum

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled

Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox