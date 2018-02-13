Roshan Abdul Rahoof aka Mohammed Roshan is the boy who was somehow, overshadowed by Priya Prakash Varrier, in the song Manikya Malaraaya from the movie Oru Adaar Love. With those super cute looks and charming face, it is sure that he is going to make it huge in the Malayalam film industry.

In mere two days, this upcoming Malayalam superstar has become the National Crush of India. Priya Prakash Varrier, the 18-year-old girl who made guys around the globe go crazy over her tricks with eyebrows and the teasing wink. The social networking websites did not leave a single chance to make her an internet sensation and Valentine’s week came as the cherry on the cake. When most of the guys were drooling over this beauty, there was this guy which was massively ignored. Yeah! We are talking about the guy who looked cuter to most of the girls who watched the video.

Roshan Abdul Rahoof aka Mohammed Roshan is the boy who was somehow, overshadowed by Priya Prakash Varrier. The boy looked super cute while performing those eye tricks and his reaction to the girl's wink made a lot of girls go frenzy. In his bio, the Roshan defines him as actor, dancer and dreamer. He has posted numerous photos on Instagram, and all of them are full of cuteness. The actor has those charming looks, which will make you feel weak at the knees. The young lad has shared several clips of his performances on his Instagram account. Apart from that, he has also shared a series of crazy videos that hint that he is going to make it huge in the Malayalam film industry.

When the song Manikya Malaraaya from the Oru Adaar Love was released on YouTube, it went viral on social media in few seconds. The Facebook feeds started pouring with the video of this girl tricking with her eyebrows and caught a lot of attention.