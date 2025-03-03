Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars

Israeli investigative journalist Yuval Abraham and Palestinian activist Basel Adra took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for No Other Land, delivering an emotional plea for peace in the Middle East. The film, which documents the destruction of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank, highlights their unlikely partnership as they advocate for freedom and equality.

Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli investigative journalist Yuval Abraham received the award for their documentary No Other Land, which chronicles the destruction of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces. The film, shot between 2019 and 2023, captures the bond formed between the two men as they document the forced displacement of Palestinian communities.

A Message of Unity Amid Conflict

Accepting the award, Adra used the global platform to draw attention to the plight of Palestinians. Addressing the star-studded audience, which included actress and former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Gal Gadot, Adra shared that he had recently become a father. He expressed hope that his daughter would not have to live in fear, unlike his own experiences under Israeli occupation.

“We call on the world to stop the serious injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” Adra said, receiving cheers and applause from the crowd.

Abraham echoed Adra’s sentiment, referring to him as his “brother.” He emphasized that true safety for Israelis could only be achieved through the freedom of Palestinians.

“We made this film – Palestinians and Israelis – because together our voices are stronger,” Abraham said. “We see each other, the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people which must end, Israeli hostages brutally taken in the crime of October 7 which must be freed.”

Condemnation of Violence and Call for Political Solution at Oscars

The filmmakers’ speech came as Israel cut off the entry of all food and goods into Gaza, a move widely condemned by the United Nations and humanitarian aid organizations as a violation of international law.

Abraham acknowledged the unequal reality under the current system, pointing out that as an Israeli, he lives under civilian law, while Adra is subjected to military law that curtails his freedoms.

“When I look at Basel, I see my brother, but we are unequal,” Abraham said. “We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military law that destroy his life and he cannot control.”

He concluded by urging for a political solution based on equality and mutual recognition.

“There is a different path, a political solution without ethnic supremacy with national rights for both our people,” Abraham said. “Can’t you see that we are intertwined? That my people can be truly safe if Basel’s people are truly free and safe? There is another way. It’s not too late for life, for the living – there is no other way.”

Global Response to the Oscars Speech

The filmmakers’ remarks resonated across social media and the global press, with many praising their courage in using the Oscars platform to advocate for peace. However, the comments also reignited debates over the ongoing conflict and the international community’s role in addressing the crisis.

No Other Land stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between Palestinians and Israelis, offering a message of hope amid one of the world’s most protracted conflicts.

