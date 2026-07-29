Who Are The Two People Karan Johar Says Changed His Life? Filmmaker Reveals On Guru Purnima

Filmmaker Karan Johar marked this Guru Purnima with a very emotional tribute to the two men who changed the course of Johar’s life: Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. In a long post on Instagram, Karan credited director Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for helping find a true path in this industry and also stop him from moving away from this. Johar thanked

The filmmaker revealed that if it was not for their intervention, he might have been studying in some foreign country but would have never been able to muster the courage to opt this path.

How Aditya Chopra Convinced Karan Johar To Skip Studies For Cinema

Karan Johar’s journey started with a midnight talk with Aditya Chopra when the director asked him to assist him in making DDLJ. At that time Karan was packing for further studies and was planning to leave Mumbai. Chopra saw a potential which Karan himself could not see and fortunately Karan was stopped in his tracks.

This conversation kept Karan awake all night and the following morning he went straight to his dad, requesting to give him one year on the set. At that time Karan Joahr was not the person he is now, he was not such a big name, yes, his father was a big producer, but Karan had planned to go for further studies, but there was one thing he never lacked. Yes, passion it was. Karan’ father also gave him a similar suggestion; he advised him that hard work can make you a good producer but to be a director you need passion above anything.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Swiss Mountain Promise That Launched ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

The second defining experience happened on a hill in Switzerland while shooting DDLJ. While looking at the mountain and feigning homesickness, Khan approached him with a bold statement about the direction his life would take. He made it clear that Johar was meant for being a director and assured him that he will act in his first movie as a director.

At that time, Johar questioned himself if the star was having hallucinations because of the height. But the superstar was completely serious and after coming back to India, SRK visited Yash Johar and repeated his commitment. This faithfulness paid off in three years’ time through his first movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

In an expression of sincere gratitude in his post, Karan Johar stated that he is where he is now, with all his strengths and weaknesses, success and failures, because of Chopra and Khan. In his gratitude, he thanked these two legends for being the reason why he can share his story with the world.

His tribute ended with warm Guru Purnima wishes for all mentors who selflessly make chances for others and create careers for them. Professionally, Karan Johar is set to host the second season of The Traitors, which is a reality show.

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