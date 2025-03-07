Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And Password’

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And Password’

Imman also informed that he had contacted X support and was working towards recovering his account.

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And Password’

Tamil Singer D Imman


Popular Tamil music composer and singer D. Imman has revealed that his official X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

The composer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the situation and urged them to be cautious of any “fraudulent messages and posts” from his account.

Imman, whose full name is Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, shared a detailed message explaining the issue and mentioned that the “hacker changed the email and password” linked to his account and had been posting unauthorised content in the “last 24 hours.”

“Hello everyone, I want to inform you that my official X account (@immancomposer) has been hacked. The hacker has changed the email and password associated with my account and has posted content within the last 24 hours,” Imman wrote.

Imman also informed that he had contacted X support and was working towards recovering his account.

“I have currently reached out to X support and am working on recovering my account as soon as possible. Since I’ve been in the music industry for over 20 years, my credibility and connection with my followers are extremely important to me,” he continued.

The composer, while adding that any “misleading or unauthorised content” posted by the hacker did not represent him, wrote, “Any misleading or unauthorised content posted by the hacker does not represent me, and I urge everyone to ignore any suspicious posts or messages from my account for now.”

D. Imman is a well-known music composer in Tamil cinema, with a career spanning over two decades. He has delivered multiple hit soundtracks for films like Kumki, Their, and Annaatthe.

(With Inputs From ANI)

