Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised fans and the media on Thursday when he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at a pre-birthday event in Mumbai.

The actor, who turns 60 on March 14, attended the event with Gauri and even answered a few questions about their relationship.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a Bangalore-based entrepreneur with a background in fashion and styling. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who previously owned a salon in Bangalore.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri completed her education at Blue Mountain School and later pursued a fashion course—FDA Styling & Photography—from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004.

Currently, Gauri is associated with BBlunt salon in Mumbai and has also started working with Aamir Khan’s production house. She is a mother to a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. Their romantic relationship, however, began 18 months ago.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Secretive Relationship

Aamir Khan left everyone stunned when he revealed that he and Gauri had been dating for 18 months. The Bollywood icon playfully teased the media, saying,

“Dekha, kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko” (See, I didn’t let you all get a hint of this).

For nearly two years, the couple managed to keep their relationship private despite Aamir being one of India’s biggest film stars. The actor explained how they maintained secrecy:

Since Gauri lived in Bangalore, Aamir would fly down to meet her, away from media scrutiny.

When she visited Mumbai, Aamir introduced her to his family and kids while keeping the relationship under wraps. He joked that the media’s focus is more on the other Bollywood Khans, allowing him to stay unnoticed.

Now that the relationship is public, paparazzi and fans will likely pay closer attention to Aamir’s personal life.

Is Aamir Khan Getting Married To Gauri Spratt?

Aamir Khan, who has been married twice—to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao—has three children from his previous marriages.

When he shared that Gauri had met his kids and that they liked her, he was asked about his plans for marriage.

Laughing, Aamir responded, “We are fully committed. But since I’ve already been married twice, getting married again at 60 might not be the best idea. However, let’s see what happens.”

Aamir Khan’s Birthday Plans and Upcoming Movie

Aamir Khan turns 60 on March 14, and he revealed that he has planned a special dinner with his family and friends to celebrate. Naturally, Gauri Spratt will be attending the celebration.

On the professional front, Aamir is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is considered a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The movie is set to release this summer.

Public Interest in Gauri Spratt Peaks Online

After Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt, searches for her name spiked on Google Trends, especially on March 14. The highest number of searches came from:

Delhi

Karnataka

Goa

Maharashtra

Haryana

