Who Is Aaliyah Kashyap’s Husband? Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Shares Pictures From Her Stunning US White Wedding

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap just got married again to Shane Gregoire in a Christian wedding ceremony on July 7, 2025 in NYC. Following their Hindu wedding on December 11, 2024, they shared stunning pictures from their second wedding.

Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Married Again, Shared Pictures With Shane Gregoire

Months later of their Hindu wedding, Aaliyah Kashyap, the social media star has once again taken her Instagram feed to announce her second wedding.

She has shared a series of pictures from her elegant and gorgeous Christian wedding with her husband, with a caption, “we got married again” with a white heart and face holding back tears emoji.

The series of pictures are a beautiful carousel and testimony of their long term love and commitment to each other. The couple show off their wedding rings with beautiful shots.

Who Is Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah’s White Knight?

Aaliyah’s spouse, Shane Gregoire is a 25 year old, American entrepreneur based in the U.S. The couple met on a dating app, they dated for a long time until they got engaged in May 2023.

After the engagement, the lovebirds got married in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on December 11, 2024 followed by a Christian wedding in the US on July 7, 2025.

Aaliyah Kashyap’s Dreamy White Bridal Look

For the big day, Aaliyah opted for a fitted white gown with intricate lacework. The bride is serving in a beautiful white strapless dress with minimal accessories and soft curls enhancing her minimal look. She completed the look with a dreamy veil attached to her head and a pair of matching gloves, carrying a gorgeous pink bouquet.

The minimal two layered diamond necklace, earrings, a bracelet and of course the wedding ring are the highlight of this beautiful bridal look.

Several celebrities and fans reacted to Aaliyah Kashyap’s latest post on Instagram with congratulatory messages and lots of love.

Aaliyah-Shane’s Traditional Hindu Wedding

The gorgeous couple got first married in a Hindu Wedding Ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a pastel, beautiful and star studded event, with a lot of celebrities like Orry, Vedang Raina , Abhishek Bachhan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

In this pastel-themed wedding , Aaliyah wore a blush-pink lehenga with minimal embroidery, paired with exquisite and heavy jewellery and the groom outshined the wedding in a traditional sherwaani.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter’s Story: 17 Homes, One Dream and a Place in Bollywood