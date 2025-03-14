Home
Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Speculation about Aamir’s love life has been rife ever since he admitted to giving love another chance after his divorce from actress Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Who Is Aamir Ali's Mystery Girl? Actor's Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz


Television actor Aamir Ali has once again caught the public’s attention, this time for his Holi celebrations with a mystery girl. A video of the actor smearing colors on a woman’s face during the festival has gone viral, fueling fresh dating speculations.

The mystery woman is reportedly Ankita Kurketi, and this is not the first time the duo has been spotted together. Just days ago, Aamir and Ankita were seen leaving a movie theatre hand-in-hand, further intensifying relationship rumors. However, Aamir has yet to confirm any romantic involvement.

Aamir Ali’s Holi Celebration Video Goes Viral

In a widely shared video, Aamir is seen applying colors to Ankita’s face as they enjoy a lighthearted moment together. Dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, denim pants, and aviators, Aamir looked at ease, while Ankita sported a stylish black bralette, an open shirt, and matching shorts. Despite their increasing public appearances, Aamir has remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Speculation about Aamir’s love life has been rife ever since he admitted to giving love another chance after his divorce from actress Sanjeeda Shaikh. In a social media post, Aamir clarified that while he had spoken about getting to know someone, he never confirmed any names.

“When speculations and rumors become my quote, I never confirmed anyone’s name. I spoke about how I’m getting to know someone, not confirming anything,” Aamir wrote on Instagram.

Aamir’s Confession 

In a February 2025 interview with ETimes, Aamir confirmed that he had found love again. He revealed that he had started developing feelings for someone unexpectedly.

“Somewhere deep down inside, I realized I was struggling with my heart… And then this happened. It all happened in a week’s time. I was like – Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realized I like this girl,” Aamir shared.

Aamir Ali’s Past With Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali was previously married to actress Sanjeeda Shaikh. The duo met in 2007, tied the knot in 2012, and ended their marriage in 2021. They share a daughter, born via surrogacy in 2018. However, following their divorce, reports suggested that Aamir was denied access to his daughter.

While Aamir Ali has not officially confirmed his relationship with Ankita Kurketi, their growing public appearances and his recent confessions hint at a new chapter in his life. Fans eagerly await an official statement from the actor about his rumored romance.

