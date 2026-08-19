Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

There is something quietly compelling about Aanjjan Srivastav’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Operation Safed Sagar. Rather than turning the former Prime Minister into a caricature, the veteran actor brings restraint to the role, capturing Vajpayee’s measured public persona during the tense period surrounding the 1999 Kargil War.

The six-part Netflix series, directed by Onir Sen, follows the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil conflict and the high-risk missions carried out under Operation Safed Sagar. Srivastav appears alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Manu Rishi Chadha and Vinay Pathak, who play key figures from the period. The performance has also revived interest in an unusual chapter of his career: Srivastav has now played Vajpayee three times.

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav?

Long before becoming the screen’s recurring Vajpayee, Srivastav had built an extraordinary career across theatre, television and Hindi cinema. He became a household name as Srinivas Wagle in R.K. Laxman’s Wagle Ki Duniya, a role that turned the quintessential middle-class common man into a beloved television character. Srivastav later returned as Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey.

His journey was anything but conventional. Srivastav worked at Allahabad Bank for 31 years while pursuing theatre, eventually moving to Mumbai and becoming associated with IPTA. He has appeared in more than 100 films, including Gol Maal, Salaam Bombay!, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chak De! India.

That long grounding in theatre may explain why his Vajpayee works through small gestures rather than imitation. And with Operation Safed Sagar, an actor who has spent decades playing the common man finds himself once again inhabiting one of India’s most recognisable political figures.

From Sanju To PM Narendra Modi: Three Vajpayee Roles

Before Operation Safed Sagar, Srivastav portrayed Vajpayee in Sanju (2018), the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biographical drama on Sanjay Dutt. He returned to the role a year later in PM Narendra Modi (2019), featuring Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi.

His latest portrayal, however, comes with greater narrative weight. Operation Safed Sagar places Vajpayee at the centre of a defining moment in India’s modern history, when the government was navigating war while the country was still dealing with the aftermath of Vajpayee’s peace initiatives with Pakistan.