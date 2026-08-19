LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Aanjjan Srivastav is drawing fresh attention for his measured portrayal of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar. But the veteran actor’s association with the late leader goes back further. This is his third portrayal of Vajpayee, following Sanju and PM Narendra Modi.

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? (Photo:X)
Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 15:42 IST

There is something quietly compelling about Aanjjan Srivastav’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Operation Safed Sagar. Rather than turning the former Prime Minister into a caricature, the veteran actor brings restraint to the role, capturing Vajpayee’s measured public persona during the tense period surrounding the 1999 Kargil War.

The six-part Netflix series, directed by Onir Sen, follows the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil conflict and the high-risk missions carried out under Operation Safed Sagar. Srivastav appears alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Manu Rishi Chadha and Vinay Pathak, who play key figures from the period.  The performance has also revived interest in an unusual chapter of his career: Srivastav has now played Vajpayee three times.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav?

Long before becoming the screen’s recurring Vajpayee, Srivastav had built an extraordinary career across theatre, television and Hindi cinema. He became a household name as Srinivas Wagle in R.K. Laxman’s Wagle Ki Duniya, a role that turned the quintessential middle-class common man into a beloved television character. Srivastav later returned as Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey.

His journey was anything but conventional. Srivastav worked at Allahabad Bank for 31 years while pursuing theatre, eventually moving to Mumbai and becoming associated with IPTA. He has appeared in more than 100 films, including Gol Maal, Salaam Bombay!, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chak De! India.

That long grounding in theatre may explain why his Vajpayee works through small gestures rather than imitation. And with Operation Safed Sagar, an actor who has spent decades playing the common man finds himself once again inhabiting one of India’s most recognisable political figures.

From Sanju To PM Narendra Modi: Three Vajpayee Roles

Before Operation Safed Sagar, Srivastav portrayed Vajpayee in Sanju (2018), the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biographical drama on Sanjay Dutt. He returned to the role a year later in PM Narendra Modi (2019), featuring Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi.

His latest portrayal, however, comes with greater narrative weight. Operation Safed Sagar places Vajpayee at the centre of a defining moment in India’s modern history, when the government was navigating war while the country was still dealing with the aftermath of Vajpayee’s peace initiatives with Pakistan.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles
Tags: Aanjjan SrivastavAtal Bihari Vajpayeeoperation-safed-sagar

RELATED News

Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali Sets Up A Fierce New Avatar; Dhurandhar Star’s First Glimpse As Shukracharya Out On August 24

Doctor Doom Or Iron Man? Robert Downey Jr Makes Surprising Choice Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Back Isha Koppikar’s ‘Andhbhakt’ Remark? Here’s What The BJP MP Said

Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Leave India? Rebel Kid Says, ‘I Don’t Live In India Anymore’

LATEST NEWS

Ric Flair to Marry Again at 77? WWE Legend Breaks Silence on Sixth Marriage, ‘Next Mrs Flair’ Rumours

2 Dead, 19 Battling For LIfe Due To Use Of Illicit Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat

Babar Azam Missing From ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Why Pakistan Captain is Not Playing Against England in Leeds?

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea — Which Club Has Won The Most Consecutive EPL Titles?

PC Jeweller Clears Debt of One More Bank, Now 8 of 14 Lenders Fully Repaid — Debt-Free Target Still On Track for This Quarter

From Smile to Stomach: Cranberries Are a Secret Weapon for Oral and Gut Health

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend: Check Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Timing, How to Watch on TV, Laptop, Live Streaming Details and More

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles
Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles
Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles
Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

QUICK LINKS