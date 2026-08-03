Who Is Aditi Sharma? The Actress Who Filed Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband, Inlaws

Aditi Sharma is making headlines again, though this time it has nothing to do with a new project. The television actress has lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws, and Mumbai’s Goregaon Police registered an FIR on July 31 naming husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik. Here’s what we know about her and what the complaint lays out.

Who Is Aditi Sharma?

Aditi Sharma isn’t a new name on Hindi television. Born on 4 September 1996 in New Delhi, she stepped into acting in 2018 and has since built a following through lead roles in Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Rabb Se Hai Dua, with Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan being her most recent outing. In 2024, she stepped outside the soap-opera world altogether, taking on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a move that pulled in a whole new set of viewers who knew her name but hadn’t necessarily watched her shows.

What Does The Complaint Allege?

According to the complaint, the trouble started small with disagreements over things as ordinary as what she chose to wear, and grew from there into something far more serious. Sharma says the abuse took several forms: verbal, physical, mental and emotional, all beginning in the months after the November 2024 wedding. Money was a recurring flashpoint too, she claims, with her husband regularly asking her for cash while putting little of his own toward running the household. She also describes a marriage marked by suspicion, her phone checked, her character questioned, and her contact with her own parents actively discouraged. The in-laws don’t escape the complaint either, with Sharma accusing them of assault, verbal abuse, tarnishing her character, and holding on to her stridhan, the jewellery she brought into the marriage.

How Did The Couple Meet?

The relationship traces back to an online acting class in June 2021, where the couple first met, before moving in together in Goregaon West in September 2024 and marrying two months later with both families’ blessing. The wedding itself was a quiet affair, held at their Goregaon home.

Police in Goregaon have begun investigating the allegations, though no statement has come from Kaushik or his family through official channels yet. Kaushik’s legal consultant has previously described the November 2024 wedding as a private ceremony held at the couple’s request, at the residence they had shared for years before that. As the FIR moves through the process, more details are likely to emerge.

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