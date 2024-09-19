Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Agatha’s final major storyline involves her quest to control the Darkhold. Corina, from Agatha’s original coven, resurfaces as the villain Korrosion, intent on ending the world. Agatha teams up with old allies to defeat her, resulting in Agatha being drastically de-aged and going into hiding.

First appearing as the nosy neighbor in 2021’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness has come full circle. Although Wanda subdued the centuries-old witch and confined her to the magically constructed Westview, Agatha now stars in her own Disney+ miniseries, Agatha All Along.

This new series introduces other lesser-known Marvel characters like Jennifer Kale, Alice Gulliver, and Lilia Calderu. The storyline follows Harkness and her new coven as they journey along the mysterious Witches’ Road to regain her lost powers.

With trailers hinting at significant sacrifices along the way, Agatha All Along promises to be a must-watch for comic book fans. But who exactly is Agatha? Let’s find out.

Who Is Agatha Harkness In Marvel Comics?

While Hahn’s performance has sparked interest among MCU fans, Agatha Harkness has been an intriguing figure in Marvel Comics since the early 1970s. She began as a nanny for The Fantastic Four, later assisting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in epic battles and even using the Darkhold’s power to pit iconic heroes against each other. Her hidden history is rich and complex.

Agatha’s story dates back to the 15th century when her first coven, which included Zoric, Minoru, Corina, and Jacquette Laveau, attempted to halt the witch hunts sweeping across Europe.

When a lynch mob threatened their lives, Laveau summoned the demon lord Valtorr to protect them, but this act required a sacrifice, and Corina was taken to his realm. This betrayal led Agatha to go her own way, eventually settling in Salem, Massachusetts.

The infamous witch trials put her at odds with the mutant Firestar, as Agatha supported the trials to strengthen the magical community by weeding out the weak. She later formed a new coven in Colorado’s mountains, called New Salem.

After years of conflict, Agatha settled into a quieter life atop Whisper Hill, where she was about to retire from teaching. However, Reed Richards and Sue Storm of The Fantastic Four sought her help as a governess for their son, Franklin.

Before accepting the role, Agatha rescued the team from the Frightful Four, showcasing her powerful abilities. Over time, her connection with The Fantastic Four deepened as she helped them defeat numerous villains, including Grom, Air-Walker, and Ultron.

In her next major chapter, Agatha crossed paths with Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. Recognizing Wanda’s potential, Agatha trained her in the mystical arts. However, this relationship soured when Agatha’s seven grandchildren, the Salem Seven, turned against her, burning her at the stake. With help from Wanda and The Fantastic Four, the Salem Seven were defeated.

In the aftermath, Wanda used the residual power to conceive children with Vision, but this led to a tragic series of events involving Mephisto, who absorbed the essence of Wanda’s babies. Agatha later revived, thanks to Wanda’s mother, Natalya, and continued her mystical pursuits, including uncovering a conspiracy involving Vision’s robotic wife, Virginia.

Agatha’s Major Storyline

Agatha’s final major storyline involves her quest to control the Darkhold. Corina, from Agatha’s original coven, resurfaces as the villain Korrosion, intent on ending the world. Agatha teams up with old allies to defeat her, resulting in Agatha being drastically de-aged and going into hiding.

In her most recent appearance, Agatha faces the Scarlet Witch once more, orchestrating a twisted version of Doctor Doom’s Secret Wars. Although the Contest of Chaos storyline received mixed reviews, it featured Agatha pitting Marvel heroes like Wolverine, Storm, Venom, and Cyclops against one another.

Ultimately, Clea Strange, a disciple of Doctor Strange, thwarts Agatha’s plans, leading to a catastrophic explosion. The story concludes with Agatha waking up on a desolate shore, where she encounters the Darkhold in human form.

Throughout her 40-year history, Agatha Harkness has played various roles, from hero to villain. She’s fought against her own grandchildren, mentored young magic users, and occasionally pursued selfish goals. As Agatha All Along unfolds on Disney+, fans can expect to see more of her complex and fluctuating personality.

What Are The Special Powers Of Agatha Harkness?

Agatha is among the most powerful witches on Earth, with her most effective spells focusing on precognition, communication, mind manipulation, and analysis. Though she has also demonstrated strong transportation spells and has the ability to empower others significantly, Agatha typically avoids direct magical combat due to the physical limitations of her old age.

Her magic draws from natural forces, extradimensional entities, and her own inherent energies. Her spells often require various mystical components, such as charmed circles, arcane incantations, and enchanted objects. Agatha’s aging process has been significantly slowed, likely through magical methods.

She also has a familiar, a possibly demonic cat named Ebony, who can regenerate from near-total destruction, transform into a panther or a large humanoid feline, and serve as a conduit for Agatha to see, hear, and occasionally cast spells. Her home, Whisper Hill, has been destroyed or disappeared multiple times, but it is always quickly restored through magic.

