Who Is Aishwarya Ragupathi? Tamil Actress Claps Back At Reporter Over Remarks On Her Sleeveless Blouse: It Took Me Five Seconds To…

Aishwarya Ragupathi is an Indian actress and television presenter who has made significant strides in the Tamil entertainment industry. She began her career in 2018 as a newsreader, transitioning into acting and hosting roles over time.

Tamil actress Aishwarya Ragupathi recently faced an uncomfortable situation during the trailer launch of Yogi Da, where she appeared alongside co-stars Vishal Krishna Reddy (aka Vishal) and Sai Dhanshika.

The event took a controversial turn when a reporter asked her if she wore a sleeveless blouse “because it’s summer,” implying the outfit was weather-related rather than a personal style choice. In a calm but pointed response, Aishwarya replied, “I’m not sure how this is connected to the film or the event.” Her reply immediately earned praise from netizens for maintaining composure in the face of a seemingly inappropriate question.

Aishwarya Breaks Silence on the Outfit Comment Controversy

At a subsequent public event, Aishwarya Ragupathi directly addressed the issue, explaining her thought process during the moment. “It took me five seconds to realise you asked if I wore sleeveless to feel the breeze. I didn’t know whether to respond in anger or stay calm. I may not have reacted then, but the people did.”

She also criticized the reporter’s later Facebook post, which defended the question. Aishwarya called it a “crooked justification” and questioned the values behind such behavior.

“You Think You Can Overpower Me?”: Aishwarya Calls Out Misogyny

The actress didn’t mince words when addressing the underlying sexism in the reporter’s conduct, “Do men like you think you can overpower me just because I chose to stay patient?”

She later released a public statement expressing her disappointment, noting that male chauvinism and fragile egos still persist in society — even among professionals like journalists, who should know better.

“I Cried That Night, Then Carried On”: Aishwarya on Maintaining Composure

Revealing the emotional aftermath of the incident, Aishwarya said, “That day, I chose to stay calm, but afterward, I felt really heavy. I cried a little, gathered myself, and got back to finishing the rest of my work.”

She also opened up about her unexpected journey into the entertainment world, “I never imagined myself as a public figure. I started out in 2018 as a news reader with no background in cinema or media. I entered this industry by accident — but my experiences and hard work have shaped who I am today.”

Who Is Aishwarya Ragupathi?

Beyond her on-screen work, Aishwarya has been recognized for her outspoken stance against inappropriate behavior in the industry. In January 2024, during a pre-release event for Captain Miller, she confronted a man in the audience who had harassed her, taking immediate action and later sharing her experience on social media to raise awareness about such issues.

Aishwarya Ragupathi’s Recent Work: Captain Miller

On the professional front, Aishwarya Ragupathi was last seen in Dhanush’s action drama Captain Miller, further cementing her presence in Tamil cinema.

Aishwarya Ragupathi’s calm yet firm response to the inappropriate question has not only gone viral but also sparked a conversation about the casual sexism women in cinema face. Her dignified handling of the situation has been widely appreciated and serves as a reminder that respect should always come before curiosity — even in journalism.