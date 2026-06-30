Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Lock Upp 2 Contestant Goes Viral After Strong Take on Cheating Amid Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola has been dominating entertainment headlines ever since she entered Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The television actor first made news after revealing on the reality show that she and husband Gaurav Khanna had decided to end their marriage. The announcement shocked fans, especially as the couple had often appeared together at public events and reality shows. Now, Akanksha has once again gone viral after sharing her views on infidelity during a conversation with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor.

When Ram suggested that cheating could sometimes be a “mistake” in a long-term marriage, Akanksha firmly disagreed. She argued that infidelity is always a conscious decision, explaining that physical intimacy involves deliberate choices and therefore cannot be dismissed as an accident or momentary lapse. Her remarks quickly spread across social media, with many viewers praising her candid and unapologetic stand.

Who is Akanksha Chamola?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Akanksha Chamola belongs to a Pahadi family and reportedly completed her post-graduation in Commerce before deciding to pursue acting professionally. She made her television debut with Swaragini in 2015 and gradually established herself with appearances in shows including Bhootu and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She also expanded into OTT with Dil Dhokha Aur Desire.

Apart from acting, Akanksha featured in singer Suyyash Rai’s music video Nazm-E-Kamaal. On social media, she enjoys a strong following of nearly one million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her travel, fitness routines and professional life.

Akanksha Chamola’s Bigg Boss 19 Appearance Became A Talking Point

Long before Lock Upp, Akanksha was known to television audiences through her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna. She also appeared during the Family Week segment of Bigg Boss 19 to support him while he was a contestant. The couple frequently found themselves in the spotlight over their differing views on parenthood. Akanksha has openly stated that she was not ready to have children, while Gaurav admitted that although he hoped to become a father someday, he had always respected his wife’s decision.

His emotional response to repeated questions about the issue during Bigg Boss was widely discussed, with many viewers appreciating his support for Akanksha’s personal choice.

Why has public interest in Akanksha Chamola grown?

Although Akanksha has been active in television for several years, public curiosity around her increased significantly after Gaurav Khanna became one of Indian television’s biggest stars. His portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa earned widespread acclaim, and his subsequent victories in Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19 further boosted his popularity. As interest in Gaurav’s personal life grew, so did attention on his marriage with Akanksha.

The latest chapter unfolded on Lock Upp, where Akanksha confirmed that the couple is heading for divorce. Days later, Gaurav broke his silence during a paparazzi interaction outside the sets of Laughter Chefs. While choosing not to discuss the reasons behind the separation, he said his love and support for Akanksha remained unchanged, adding, “Meri biwi hai yaar… main hamesha support karunga.”

With her emotional revelations, outspoken opinions and growing presence on reality television, Akanksha Chamola has emerged as one of the most searched television personalities of the moment. Whether it is her personal life or her strong opinions inside the Lock Upp house, she continues to spark conversations both on-screen and across social media.