Who Is Alicia Kaur? Model Whose Heel Broke Mid-Catwalk Wins Praise — From Sidharth Malhotra Controversy To Runway Fame And More

Alicia Kaur, an established model, has found herself once again in the limelight following the spread of the viral video in which she manages to continue walking even when her heel breaks down. The incident occurred during the fashion show when Alicia’s heel broke down. But instead of stopping and balancing, she continued walking on the catwalk.

The way she walked became viral and many admired her for her professionalism. However, this is not the only instance where Alicia has become a topic of discussion on social media. She gained much popularity in 2024 because of the fashion show moment with Sidharth Malhotra.

So who exactly is Alicia Kaur?

Who Is Alicia Kaur?

Alicia Kaur is an Australian-born model currently based out of Mumbai who has had an amazing career in the Indian fashion industry. She has consistently walked the ramp at some of the biggest events like the Lakmé Fashion Week and India Couture Week. She has worked with designers like Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Kunal Rawal, and Falguni Shane Peacock.

She has also done some major fashion campaigns in her career.

Alicia Kaur’s Heel Breaks Mid-Catwalk







Alicia recently shared a video showing her heel breaking in the middle of a runway walk. The shoe slipped, but she did not stop. Instead, she continued walking smoothly and maintained her posture, making the mishap difficult to notice unless viewers already knew what had happened.

Alicia later joked about the incident in her caption, saying there was no time to stop and that she simply had to keep going. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with users praising her calm handling of a situation that could easily have disrupted the entire walk.

What Was Alicia Kaur’s Sidharth Malhotra Controversy?

Alicia had earlier attracted massive attention during a Shantnu & Nikhil fashion show in 2024. During the runway presentation, she shared a deliberately flirtatious performance moment with Sidharth Malhotra, who was part of the show.

Clips of their interaction quickly went viral, with some fans of Sidharth and Kiara Advani criticising Alicia for appearing too close to the actor.\ Alicia later responded in a playful manner by sharing the moment with hashtags including “#SorryKiara” and “#ItsOurJob”, indicating that the sequence was part of the professional performance.

Alicia Kaur Faced 45 Rejections Before Finding Success

Alicia’s modelling journey was not an easy one. She has revealed that she first modelled when she was just three years old and became fascinated with the profession very early. However, she faced repeated rejection while growing up in Melbourne.

According to Alicia, she was rejected by agencies at least 45 times before finally signing with a reputable agency at the age of 19. Even after getting representation, success did not come immediately and she continued working part-time while pursuing modelling.

India Changed Alicia Kaur’s Career

Alicia later travelled through countries including China and parts of Europe while trying to establish herself. Her career changed significantly after she came to India at the age of 23.

She has previously described India as “home” and said it was here that her look and modelling career finally found the right fit. Over the years, she became a familiar face on Indian runways and eventually established herself as one of the recognisable international models working in the country.

Alicia Kaur Is More Than Just A Runway Model

Apart from modelling, Alicia has also presented herself online as a health coach, nutritionist and meditation teacher. Her career therefore extends beyond fashion, although the runway remains where she is best known.

From 45 rejections to walking some of India’s biggest fashion shows, Alicia’s journey has been built on persistence. And after once going viral over a controversial runway moment with Sidharth Malhotra, she is now winning attention for a very different reason — simply refusing to let a broken heel ruin her walk.