Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Who Is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested In US For Ex-Boyfriend’s Murder

Nargis Fakhri has yet to comment on the situation. However, their mother has come to Aliya's defense, expressing disbelief over the accusations and describing her as a compassionate person who always tried to help others, as cited by multiple sources.

Who Is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested In US For Ex-Boyfriend’s Murder

Nargis Fakhri, known for her acclaimed role in the 2011 Bollywood hit Rockstar, has been making headlines, albeit indirectly, due to her sister Aliya Fakhri’s involvement in a shocking incident.

Reports allege that Aliya set fire to a two-storey garage in Queens, New York, leading to the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his female companion Anastasia Star Ettienne.

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Sister?

Following the incident, Aliya was taken into custody and denied bail in Criminal Court. District Attorney Melinda Katz condemned the act, stating that Aliya intentionally caused the deaths by setting a fire that trapped the victims, who succumbed to smoke inhalation and severe burns, according to a publication.

Nargis Fakhri has yet to comment on the situation. However, their mother has come to Aliya’s defense, expressing disbelief over the accusations and describing her as a compassionate person who always tried to help others, as cited by multiple sources.

On the other hand, Edward Jacobs’ mother revealed that he and Aliya ended their relationship a year ago, but Aliya allegedly continued to pursue him. She clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were friends, not romantic partners, as reported by The Post.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the relationship between Aliya and Jacobs was abusive. A witness recalled that Ettienne, despite escaping initially, re-entered the burning building in an attempt to save Jacobs.

The same witness also claimed that Aliya had previously threatened to set fire to Jacobs’ home, but those around her dismissed the warnings as idle talk.

