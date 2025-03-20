Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Amaal expressed that his parents’ behavior has severely impacted his well-being, self-confidence, and personal relationships. He accused them of constantly belittling him and creating a toxic environment that left him emotionally and financially drained.

On Thursday (March 20), renowned music composer Amaal Mallik made a heartfelt revelation on Instagram, declaring that he is distancing himself from his family. He shared a detailed note explaining the emotional struggles he has faced over the years.

In his post, Amaal disclosed that his relationship with his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, has been deeply affected by their parents’ actions. He further opened up about battling clinical depression and feeling unappreciated despite dedicating years to his craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik)

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother?

Armaan Malik is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer known for his work in Bollywood, regional cinema, and independent music. He is the younger brother of Amaal Mallik and the son of music composer Daboo Malik.

Armaan gained popularity with hit songs like “Bol Do Na Zara,” “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,” “Jab Tak,” and “Pehla Pyaar.”

He has sung in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Kannada.

In addition to Bollywood, he has released successful independent English and Hindi singles, making him one of the few Indian artists with a growing global presence.

He was signed by T-Series and Arista Records (Sony Music Global) for his international music career.

Awards and Achievements

Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male)

MTV Europe Music Award for Best Indian Act

Recognized as one of India’s leading young musical talents

Personal Life

Armaan was born on July 22, 1995, in Mumbai, India.

He is trained in Indian classical and Western music.

In December 2023, he married his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, a well-known fashion influencer.

Amaal Mallik Speaks About Emotional and Professional Struggles

Reflecting on his decade-long career, Amaal shared that he has poured immense effort into creating 126 original melodies. While he acknowledged Armaan’s vocal talents, he emphasized that both of them have worked hard to establish their own identity beyond being known as someone’s nephew or son.

Amaal expressed that his parents’ behavior has severely impacted his well-being, self-confidence, and personal relationships. He accused them of constantly belittling him and creating a toxic environment that left him emotionally and financially drained.

The music composer revealed that the years of mental distress have taken a toll on him, leading to clinical depression. However, he reaffirmed his resilience, stating that despite everything, he continues to believe in himself and remains committed to moving forward.

Amaal Mallik Officially Distances Himself from Family

Concluding his statement, Amaal Mallik declared that he is stepping away from personal relationships within his family and will now maintain only professional interactions with them. He clarified that this decision was made for his own healing and well-being rather than out of anger.

Amaal Mallik, son of Daboo Mallik and Jyothi Mallik, has been a significant figure in Bollywood music. He has delivered hit songs like “O Khuda,” “Kaun Tujhe,” and “Buddhu Sa Mann.” His compositions, including “Sooraj Dooba Hain,” “Naina,” and “Aashiq Surrender Hua,” have also been widely appreciated.

Despite family tensions, Amaal had attended Armaan Malik’s wedding to influencer Aashna Shroff in December last year. His post ended with the words “Love & Peace”, signaling his focus on self-recovery and new beginnings.