Who Is Amin Jaz? The Rebel Kid’s Rumoured Boyfriend: From ‘Untriggered’ Podcast To Viral Kiss With Apoorva Mukhija

Amin Jaz is now among the most talked-about names on social media following the release of a video that appears to have captured him smooching Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid. The video has sparked dating speculations about both parties, but Amin Jaz is far from being just “the rumoured boyfriend of Apoorva Mukhija”. Amin Jaz has made a name for himself as a DJ, podcast host, and digital influencer by presenting “Untriggered with Amin Jaz.” So, who is Amin Jaz, what does he do, and why is he now connected to Apoorva Mukhija? Let us see.

Who Is Amin Jaz?

Amin Jaz is an Indian podcaster, DJ, and creator who works in the entertainment world as a digital influencer in India. He has become popular due to hosting Untriggered with AminJaz, which is his podcast that was started in the year 2020. This podcast talks about various things like relationships, internet culture, dating, comedy, pop culture, and personal experiences.

Why Is Amin Jaz Famous?

The most notable achievement of Amin has been that of being a co-host of Untriggered with AminJaz. The podcasts have hosted various creators, comedians, and even social media personalities and are characterized by their raw, uncensored nature. In addition to being a podcaster, Amin is also a professional DJ who performs his gigs at live venues.

How Did Amin Jaz And Apoorva Mukhija Get Linked?

The dating rumours about Amin and Apoorva are not new. The relationship of the two started making headlines ever since Apoorva made an appearance on Amin’s podcast show in 2024. Subsequently, Amin and Apoorva were seen together at various social events. Further, both the celebrities were seen attending Lollapalooza India 2026 together, which made the rumours more credible.

What Happened In The Viral Kissing Video?

All of the current buzz started when the video surfaced online that shows Apoorva standing right next to a DJ who is believed to be Amin Jaz. They have a kiss in the video, and the same leaked on both X and Instagram. Fans took it as a “hard launch” of their relationship, considering that there have been rumours about their dating for quite some time now. But the fact remains that both of them have not announced anything about their relationship yet.

Did Apoorva Mukhija Travel To Turkey To Meet Amin Jaz?

This is where the dating rumors start getting interesting. According to one of the vlogs by Apoorva, she went to Turkey for a small vacation from university to meet her boyfriend, though he wasn’t named.

Since the viral video featuring Amin was shot in Turkey, it made the fans curious enough to join the dots and guess that Amin could be her boyfriend. But there is nothing concrete yet until either of them comes out and says it.

What Is Amin Jaz’s Net Worth?

There is no reliably verified public figure for Amin Jaz’s net worth as of 2026. Some websites publish estimates, but these numbers are not backed by verified financial disclosures. His known sources of income are likely to include DJ performances, podcast revenue, YouTube earnings, brand collaborations and digital-content partnerships.

What Makes Amin Jaz Different From Apoorva Mukhija?

While Apoorva gained popularity largely through her relatable and outspoken posts on social media, Amin’s online identity is mostly built on music and conversations. This could probably be one of the reasons for the popularity of the gossip about their possible romantic connection as both are creators in the same community but with completely different mediums of engagement.

Amin Jaz FAQs

Who Is Amin Jaz?

Amin Jaz is a DJ, podcaster and digital creator best known for hosting Untriggered with AminJaz.

Is Amin Jaz Dating Apoorva Mukhija?

Neither Amin Jaz nor Apoorva Mukhija has officially confirmed that they are dating. However, a viral video appearing to show them kissing has intensified long-running relationship rumours.

What Is Untriggered With AminJaz?

Untriggered with AminJaz is a podcast launched in 2020 featuring candid conversations around dating, relationships, pop culture, internet trends and personal experiences.

Is Amin Jaz A DJ?

Yes. Amin Jaz works as a professional DJ in addition to hosting his podcast and creating digital content.

Why Is Amin Jaz Trending?

Amin is currently trending after a viral video appeared to show him kissing Apoorva Mukhija at an event.

Where Was Apoorva Mukhija And Amin Jaz’s Viral Video Shot?

Reports suggest the viral clip was recorded in Turkey, where Apoorva had earlier said she travelled to meet her unnamed boyfriend.

What Is Amin Jaz’s Net Worth In 2026?

There is no officially verified figure available for Amin Jaz’s net worth in 2026.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH