Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi was earlier dating Indo-Moroccan dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi but they never accepted their relationship in public. However, in a surprising incident, Nora Fatehi, who recently stunned everyone with his sizzling performance on Dilbar in John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate, was asked by the media if she congratulated Angad Bedi on his wedding with Neha Dhupia and shockingly, Nora refused to even recognise him. When asked about Angad, Nora said that she does not know what everyone is talking about as she does not even know who Angad is and that she never dated him in her life.

She further raised many eyebrows when she said that she has never even met Angad. Her statements have taken the Internet by storm as Nora and Angad’s relationship was very evident.

From attending Yuvraj Singh’s wedding together to posting pictures on social media, Nora and Angad used to spend a lot of time together and therefore such remarks coming from Nora shocked everyone. Angad Bedi surprised his fans when the news of his marriage with Neha Dhupia surfaced on the Internet.

The two got hitched in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10 this year. Angad has been receiving a lot of praises for his phenomenal performance in his latest film Soorma and Nora, on the other hand, dazzled the silver screen with her sexy performance on the revised version of Dilbar. The video of Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar has crossed 100 million views on YouTube already.

