Who Is Anil Kumar Rastogi? Padma Shri Recipient Clarifies Viral PM Modi ‘Snub’ Video

All of this happened when a viral video came from the event of the Padma Awards which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Internet trolls accused veteran artist Dr. Anil Kumar Rastogi of “intentionally snubbing” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event. However, it was clarified by Dr. Rastogi that the whole thing happened unintentionally because of his old age.







In the video below, you will see how Dr. Rastogi approaches the podium where he is supposed to receive the Padma Shri Award from the president of India Droupadi Murmu. It is shown how Dr. Rastogi ignores a handshake offered by the PM, who stretched his hand forward when Dr. Rastogi passed by him.

Dr. Anil Kumar Rastogi Shuts Down The Viral Rumors

In response to the rumors posted on the Internet, the 82-year-old artist cleared the air in no uncertain terms, stating that his advanced age was the only reason for him missing the handshake.

“I would like to make clear to people who are trying to make a mockery of this incident that I am over 80 years old. This mistake was made entirely because of my age,” Dr. Rastogi stated. He further mentioned his great reverence for the Prime Minister, saying, “I have a lot of regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he is the right man for the job.”

Who Is Dr. Anil Kumar Rastogi?

Dr. Anil Kumar Rastogi is an uncommonly gifted individual who has managed to build two parallel careers, both equally impressive; one career in science research, and the other in performance art. From his native city of Lucknow, he has been juggling the demands of a scientist with that of an actor all these years.

A Distinguished Scientific Career

Even before his popularity in the media, Dr. Rastogi was a devoted scientist. He served as a Junior Research Fellow at CDRI in Lucknow, one of the most renowned scientific institutes, from 1962 onwards. During his long career in science, he published over 78 research papers and finally retired in the year 2003 as a Head of the Biochemistry department and a Director’s Grade Scientist.

A Legendary Legacy In Theatre And Cinema

Interestingly, Dr. Rastogi was also involved in his career as an actor apart from his scientific career and has acted in nearly 100 plays and performed in over 1000 theatricals. Apart from his scientific achievements, he also entered the realms of radio and television after getting through his auditions for Akashvani in 1971 and Doordarshan in 1975.

Undoubtedly, the best part of his acting career was his appearance in the very popular TV serial named ‘Udaan’ in the year 1989 on the National Channel, wherein he played the role of Senior Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed. His first appearance in the film industry was in 1986 with Sudhir Mishra’s film named Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin. Upon retirement, he got another lease of life in the form of his acting career in Hindi films like Ishaqzaade (2012), Zed Plus, Guddu Rangeela,etc

Why Was He Awarded The Padma Shri?

The Padma Shri was conferred upon Dr. Rastogi by President Droupadi Murmu during the Civil Investiture Ceremony due to his immense contributions to the field of Art.

Commenting on the significance of the award, Dr. Rastogi pointed out the uniqueness of his feat. “It is this that makes it unique. I am a scientist, but I am getting an award for the field of art. I am the first person who has got the award in the field of art whose basic profession is science,” he commented, thanking his colleagues from the fields of science and theatre arts.



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