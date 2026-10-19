Who Is Anil Pandit, The Gangster Who Allegedly Claimed Responsibility For The Tiger Shroff Attack? How The Haryana Native Reportedly Linked Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US

The shooting at the car of actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, has put the name of the alleged gangster Anil Pandit into the limelight after he made claims of having committed the crime in an audio recording. In the recording, the speaker also asked the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to apologize to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community and also threatened people in the film industry working with the actor.

Pandit reportedly lives in the US and has associations with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is reportedly from Panipat, Haryana and made it to the US through the illegal immigration channel called ‘dunki’ route in 2024. However, the audio recording’s claim of responsibility has not been independently verified. Investigators must establish who was behind the shooting, whether Pandit had any role in planning it and whether the threats were connected to the attack.

Who Is Anil Pandit?

As per various sources, Anil Pandit is a US-based alleged operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is reportedly a native of Panipat, Haryana, and is believed to have reached the United States in 2024 through an irregular migration route.

According to a source cited by NDTV Profit, Pandit had no criminal cases registered against him before leaving India. The report states that multiple cases were registered against him later, although the available account does not establish the complete details or outcomes of those cases.

Reports suggest that Pandit became associated with the Bishnoi gang after reaching the US. Around eight months before the latest reports, he allegedly replaced another gang member, Randeep Malik, in a role linked to the network. The precise circumstances of his recruitment, the nature of his initial contacts and the evidence establishing his alleged role have not been fully detailed in the publicly available reporting.

How Did Anil Pandit Reportedly Link Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US?

The reported sequence begins with Pandit’s move from Haryana to the United States in 2024. According to accounts cited by media outlets, he subsequently became associated with the Bishnoi gang and later assumed a role previously held by Randeep Malik. One important detail in these reports concerns the alleged chain of command. Pandit is reportedly linked to Hari Chand Jaat, known as Harry Boxer, who is described as an overseas operator associated with the network.

According to various sources, Pandit receives instructions from Harry Boxer rather than directly from Lawrence Bishnoi. Boxer has reportedly operated from the United States since 2022 and has previously been booked in cases involving alleged extortion, robbery and attempted murder in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

This reported arrangement suggests that the network may involve several layers of intermediaries rather than a direct line between every overseas associate and Bishnoi. However, the precise relationship between the individuals, and their respective roles in any particular offence, must be established through evidence. The available reports do not provide a complete, independently verified account of how Pandit first made contact with the gang, who recruited him or what specific operations he allegedly handled after moving abroad.

What Did Anil Pandit Allegedly Say About The Tiger Shroff Attack?

An audio clip circulated after the firing on Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on October 18. The speaker, who identified himself as Anil Pandit, allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident and named Harman Sandhu as an accomplice. The recording also carried a threat directed at Salman Khan. The speaker demanded that Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community and warned others in the film industry who work with the actor. The message described itself as a “first and last warning”.

The speaker further claimed that Shroff had been warned earlier but had ignored the message. Whether any such warning was actually delivered to the actor before the shooting has not been established publicly. The recording’s claims must be treated with caution. A person claiming responsibility for an attack does not, by itself, prove that the person organised it or that the named group carried it out. Investigators would need to corroborate the recording and establish any connection between its speaker and the people involved in the shooting.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The shooting took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18, after Shroff had been playing football. According to reports, assailants opened fire at the actor’s car as he was leaving the area. Shroff escaped unharmed, while reports said his driver and another person were injured. Police began investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage and pursuing leads to identify those responsible.

A claim of responsibility attributed to the Bishnoi gang surfaced after the shooting. The subsequent audio recording brought Pandit’s name into the case and expanded the threats to include Salman Khan and people associated with him. The investigation must establish whether the shooting was directed by an organised criminal network, whether the claims circulating online are authentic and whether the people named in the recording had any operational involvement.

What Is Known About Anil Pandit’s Alleged Gang Role?

The emerging account of Pandit’s background is based largely on media reports citing sources familiar with the alleged network. Those reports describe his move to the US, his subsequent association with the Bishnoi gang and a reported link to Harry Boxer. But several questions remain unanswered. The publicly available reporting does not establish the full circumstances of Pandit’s alleged recruitment, the precise nature of his responsibilities or whether he personally directed the attack on Shroff’s car.

The authenticity of the audio recording and the speaker’s identity also require corroboration. Police findings, verified communications, financial trails and evidence linking alleged handlers to the people who carried out the shooting would be needed to establish the chain of responsibility. For now, Pandit’s name has emerged as part of the investigation following a serious attack on a Bollywood actor. His alleged links to the Bishnoi gang and his claim of responsibility remain matters to be verified, rather than established conclusions about who ordered or carried out the shooting.

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