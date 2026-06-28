Who Is Anirudh Ravichander’s Bride? Family Finally Confirms Marriage Rumours

The speculations about the musical star Anirudh Ravichander and businessman Kavya Maran’s engagement have reached overdrive mode. To add fuel to the fire, it has been reported that a relative of the musician has endorsed their marriage.

Although the pair used to deny any reports regarding their relationship, they have now prepared themselves for an extremely important wedding.

How Did Anirudh Ravichander’s Wedding News Get Confirmed?

The most recent hype was triggered by an interview taken by veteran actor and playwright, Y. Gee. Mahendra, being the uncle of Anirudh. While being interviewed by KPTV, Mahendra let the cat out of the bag when quizzed on the Jailer and Jawan maker’s personal life, thereby revealing that plans for marriage are secretly being made.

Extolling his nephew’s virtue, Mahendra said, “There’s a lot of congratulations in order. ‘They are going to get married’, as per what I have come to hear. That lady is not just any other normal girl. She has the ability to manage such a huge crew. She has the business DNA of her father in her.”

Who Is Kavya Maran, Anirudh’s Rumoured Bride?

To both cricket lovers and those who follow businesses, Kavya Maran needs no introduction at all. Being the daughter of the billionaire businessman and founder of Sun Group Network, Kalanithi Maran, Kavya is a powerful businesswoman in her own capacity.

Kavya is quite famous for being the CEO and co-owner of the IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and her expressions in the stadiums have gone viral. Besides IPL, Kavya has got a worldwide reputation as the head of the sports teams called “Sunrisers Eastern Cape” in the SA20 league of South Africa and “Sunrisers Leeds” in the tournament of the United Kingdom, The Hundred.

When Are Anirudh And Kavya Maran Getting Married?

Although there are subtle suggestions coming from within their families, none of the couple have yet made any official announcements about the date and venue for the wedding. According to industry sources, both of them have had official discussions on forming an alliance, with speculation that they may tie the knot through a destination wedding in November 2026 and then hold a huge celebration in Chennai.

The development comes as a big contrast from last year, when Anirudh himself used his social media page to dispel any such gossip, saying that fans should “chill out” as they were only spreading baseless rumours. But the couple’s sightings together in the UK discussing musical collaborations for their franchises have been adding fuel to the flames.



What Is Next For Anirudh On The Work Front?

With his personal best coming just when his career best is being achieved, the blockbusters’ composer is at a personal best too. Easily the most in-demand music composer in India cinema right now, the rockstar has an unparalleled schedule that includes:

Jailer 2 and Dharman featuring the Superstar Rajnikanth.

King, for his long-awaited music collaboration with the Shah Rukh Khan.

Arasan directed by Vetrimaaran, and Allu Arjun’s possible collaboration AA23 directed by Atlee.

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi Says Circuit Can’t Exist In Golmaal: ‘The Characters Belong To Different Worlds’