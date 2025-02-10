Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than Bonnie Blue Now Under Scrutiny

Anna Paul built an empire on social media, earning millions while cultivating a ‘good girl’ image. But a public feud and accusations of exploitation are now threatening to unravel her carefully crafted persona.

Anna Paul, one of Australia’s most successful OnlyFans creators, has built a multimillion-pound empire through her online presence. With a fortune estimated at £5 million, the 25-year-old has become one of the top 0.01% earners on the platform. However, her popularity is now facing a steep decline as scandals challenge her carefully curated public image.

Paul, who has amassed over 6 million followers on TikTok and 2.3 million fans on Instagram, has long maintained a ‘good girl’ persona. Her content ranges from luxurious glimpses of her life in an Australian mansion to poolside vlogs and high-end travel experiences. However, recent controversies have resulted in her losing half a million followers overnight, with critics taking to social media to voice their disillusionment.

Feud with Former Friend Sparks Backlash Against Anna Paul

The turning point came when Mikaela Testa, a fellow OnlyFans creator and former close friend, released an explosive eight-minute TikTok video, accusing Paul of deception and exploitation. The two had been friends for a decade before their fallout, which followed the breakup of Mikaela and Paul’s brother, Atis Paul.

Mikaela, who had remained silent on the matter for months, finally spoke out, alleging that Anna’s carefully crafted persona is misleading.

“There’s a lot of things wrong with Anna Paul,” she stated in her video. “It’s way easier to hate me for calling her out when she’s wrong than accepting that the Anna you guys love and idolize so much never existed.”

Mikaela further criticized Anna’s philanthropic gestures, which often involve hiding money in public spaces for her followers to find.

“(It) reeks of superiority. Watching her fans scramble over scraps, fighting each other because they need these funds, while she films it, flaunts her designer labels, endless holidays, and material excess. This is dystopian and out of touch.”

Allegations of Exploitation By Anna Paul

Beyond accusations of performative generosity, Mikaela also raised concerns about Anna’s monetization strategies. She claimed that Paul requires her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans content—priced at $10.99 per month—in order to participate in exclusive giveaways.

According to Mikaela, this practice is particularly concerning given Anna’s predominantly young audience, as it incentivizes minors to access sexually explicit content.

“It’s exploitation, particularly for her young audience,” she said.

However, Anna has pushed back against these claims, stating that 93.8% of her Instagram followers—where she promotes her giveaways—are over the age of 18.

Public Reaction and Uncertain Future

As the controversy unfolds, social media has been flooded with reactions from former fans. One disillusioned follower wrote, “The downfall of Anna Paul,” while another commented, “Your silence is so loud.” A third user remarked, “The Aussie sweetheart exposed.”

With her follower count dwindling and criticism mounting, Anna Paul’s once-unshakable dominance in the OnlyFans and social media landscape appears uncertain. Whether she will recover from this scandal or continue to lose public favor remains to be seen.

