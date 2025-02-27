Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Another celebrity has been unmasked on Fox’s hit music competition series, The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night’s episode, it was revealed that singer, former Danity Kane member, and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day was behind the Ant costume.

Another celebrity has been unmasked on Fox’s hit music competition series, The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night’s episode, it was revealed that singer, former Danity Kane member, and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day was behind the Ant costume. The episode, themed Rat Pack Tribute Night, featured performances inspired by the legendary musical group.

The panelists had mixed guesses regarding the identity of Ant. Robin Thicke correctly identified O’Day, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Evan Rachel Wood. Rita Ora thought it was Charli XCX, and Ken Jeong named Spice Girls’ Mel B.

O’Day’s Performances on the Show

For her regular performance, O’Day as Ant sang Fever by Peggy Lee, showcasing her powerful voice. Later in the episode, she faced off against Coral in a battle royale, where both performed My Way by Frank Sinatra. Despite her strong performance, Ant/O’Day was ultimately voted out, while Paparazzo secured a spot in the “Lucky 6” finalists.

O’Day’s Reflections on Her Career and Struggles

Throughout the season, O’Day had shared personal reflections through voiceovers, hinting at struggles in her career. In a previous episode, she spoke about being controlled by a powerful figure, whom she compared to Lord Farquaad from Shrek. Though she did not name him, many speculated she was referring to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of her early mentors.

She shared, “Every classic fairy tale has a villain. I know I certainly had mine. Like Princess Fiona, I too was trapped in a tower. Frozen, isolated, because of someone else’s dark motivations. He was my own Lord Farquaad, who sought to control my power. He was oppressive, vain, and cruel. He told me in order to get ahead that I would have to obey. Be submissive, sweet, and above all, silent. But secrets make you sick. And recently I took a look at myself in the mirror, and I realized that it was time to break out of my prison and take control of my own story.”

She concluded her message by expressing a desire to help others who have faced similar struggles.

O’Day joins the ranks of other unmasked contestants in Season 13. Oscar de la Hoya was revealed as Fuzzy Peas, and Cedric the Entertainer was behind the Honey Pot costume. More surprises are expected as the season progresses.

A Star-Studded Rat Pack Tribute Night

The night opened with Robin Thicke performing Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra, joined by Group A finalists Coral, Paparazzo, and Ant. This season’s panel includes Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke, with Ora filling in for Nicole Scherzinger for the third consecutive season.

A new addition this season is a mysterious masked character named “Detective Lucky Duck,” who appears throughout the episodes to provide clues and assist the panelists in identifying the contestants. Another new feature, “Crack the Case” clue cases, offers additional hints about eliminated performers.

One major clue that hinted at O’Day’s identity was her clue case, which contained a “world record.” When asked about it, she responded, “I don’t know, there’s so many!” This was a nod to her extensive career in music and reality television.

Upcoming Themes and Contestants

Season 13 of The Masked Singer features several exciting themed episodes, including tributes to Shrek, Ghostbusters, and the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary. Other themes include Voices of Olympus: Unmasking the Gods, Carnival, Boy Bands, Decades, and Clash of the Masks.

The season’s contestants include Honey Pot, Space Ranger, Cherry Blossom, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Ant, Paparazzo, Griffin, Boogie Woogie, Pearl, and Bat, with more to be revealed in upcoming episodes.

Performances on Rat Pack Tribute Night

Here’s a recap of the performances from Wednesday’s episode:

Coral performed Luck Be a Lady by Frank Sinatra. The panel guessed Victoria Justice, Rachel Zegler, Dove Cameron, and Camila Mendes. Her slot machine clue was "Apples," hinting at a connection to New York City.

Ant (Aubrey O'Day) performed Fever by Peggy Lee. The panel's guesses included Aubrey O'Day, Mel B, and Charli XCX. Her slot machine clue was "Moon Man," possibly referencing a connection to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Paparazzo performed That's Amore by Dean Martin. The panel guessed Cole Sprouse, Michael Cera, Henry Thomas, and Matthew or Andrew Lawrence. His slot machine clue was "Frankenstein," hinting at an association with monster movies.

In Season 12, Boyz II Men (as Buffalo) won the Masked Singer trophy, beating out Mario (as Wasp) as the runner-up. Other unmasked celebrities from that season included AJ Michalka, Kobie Turner, Jana Kramer, Bronson Arroyo, Drake Bell, Bethany Hamilton, Natalie Imbruglia, Laverne Cox, Andy Richter, Paula Cole, Marsai Martin, Yvette Nicole Brown, and John Elway.

The Legacy of The Masked Singer

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The show continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of mystery, music, and entertainment, keeping fans eagerly guessing which celebrity is behind the mask next.

