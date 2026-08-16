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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

Actress and model Antara Banerjee, 31, has been arrested following an alleged altercation with railway personnel aboard the Aravali Express. Here is what to know about the actor, her career and the case.

Antara Banerjee (Photo:X)
Antara Banerjee (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 17:00 IST

Antara Banerjee, a 31-year-old actor and model, was arrested after an incident aboard the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express on August 12, according to police reports. She was reportedly travelling to Surat for a web-series shoot when a dispute broke out inside a reserved AC coach over seating. 

According to the police account reported by The Times of India, Banerjee was travelling with a sleeper-class ticket but was allegedly in an AC coach. Railway personnel intervened during the dispute, after which she allegedly attacked a ticket-checking official and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade. She is also alleged to have injured herself during the confrontation.  The incident reportedly disrupted the train before railway authorities and police brought the situation under control. Banerjee was subsequently taken into custody and has since been released on bail, according to The Times of India.

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The allegations remain part of an ongoing case, and Banerjee has not publicly commented on the matter.

Who is Antara Banerjee?

Before the incident brought her name into the headlines, Banerjee had built a career across television, films and web projects. She began appearing on television in the early 2010s and went on to feature in shows including Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Badho Bahu, Laal Ishq and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played Suman Sharma in the latter before leaving the show in 2019.

Her film credits include The Shaukeens and Yeh Hai India, in which she played a journalist. She has also appeared in projects including Ragini MMS Returns, Hero: Gayab Mode On and Sanak Ek Junoon.

Antara Banerjee’s professional front

Banerjee was born in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai to pursue an entertainment career. Alongside acting and modelling, she has trained in Kathak and classical singing and has performed on stage.

The actress has largely maintained a low profile outside her professional work. Her recent arrest has now brought renewed attention to her television and film career, even as the circumstances surrounding the train incident remain under investigation.

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Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train
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Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

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Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

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Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train
Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train
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