Who Is Antonia Minnecola? Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain’s Wife, Who He Married Without Informing His Mother

Zakir Hussain's illustrious journey was complemented by Antonia Minnecola, his wife and former Kathak dancer, who stood by him as both a partner and career manager. Their bond reflected a fusion of music, culture, and resilience.

Who Is Antonia Minnecola?: Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, aged 73, has reportedly passed away in a hospital in San Francisco, according to unverified reports citing heart-related issues. His manager, Nirmala Bachani, confirmed that the musician was admitted to the hospital. However, an official statement from his family or the hospital is yet to be released.

A Legacy Rooted in Music

Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Chief Ministers took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to the legendary musician. Interestingly, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which had initially confirmed the news of his demise on X, later deleted its post, as did Amit Shah.

Born in Bombay, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of legendary tabla maestro Allah Rakha. He followed in his father’s illustrious footsteps, carving out a stellar career that gained him worldwide recognition. His exceptional talent made him a household name in India and a revered figure on the global music stage.

Who is Antonia Minnecola?

Zakir Hussain was married to Antonia Minnecola, a dynamic Kathak dancer who also managed his career. The couple met in the late 1970s in the Bay Area of California during their formal training in Tabla and Kathak. While Zakir was immediately drawn to Antonia, she initially hesitated to start a relationship. Zakir’s persistence, however, eventually won her over.

The two tied the knot in 1978, despite initial objections from Antonia’s father, who was skeptical about the financial stability of a musician’s career. Zakir’s decision to marry outside his caste was also met with resistance from his mother. In an interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Zakir revealed that his father secretly helped the couple marry and later informed his mother, who eventually accepted Antonia as her daughter-in-law.

When Antonia Minnecola Gave Up her Career

Zakir and Antonia were proud parents to two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Antonia gave up her career to raise their daughters while Zakir traveled extensively for his concerts. Speaking on the same talk show, Zakir acknowledged the sacrifices Antonia made, stating that she played a pivotal role in maintaining their family life.

Antonia shared her emotional struggles during Zakir’s long absences, experiencing feelings of anger and depression but ultimately prioritizing the well-being of their children. The couple emphasized their mutual respect for each other’s customs and values, which they endeavored to instill in their daughters.

As of now, official confirmation regarding Zakir Hussain’s reported demise remains pending. Fans and admirers across the globe are awaiting clarity on the matter, holding on to hope amidst the uncertainty surrounding the news.

