Friday, April 25, 2025
Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

A few days earlier, Vincy Aloshious had accused Shine Tom Chacko of entering her room without permission while she was changing and making her feel uncomfortable by insisting on adjusting her costume.

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Aparna John and Shine Tom Chacko


In the wake of Vincy Aloshious’ serious accusations against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, actress Aparna John has come forward to back her claims, sharing her own unsettling experiences while working with him.

“100% True”: Aparna John Confirms Misconduct Allegations

Speaking to a regional news outlet, Aparna stated that Vincy’s claims were “100 percent correct.” Reflecting on her own time with Shine Tom Chacko, she shared that his behavior on set was often “abnormal and erratic,” marked by inappropriate and sexually suggestive remarks towards women.

Apparent Drug Use and Discomfort on Set

When asked about Chacko’s alleged drug use, Aparna didn’t directly confirm the substance but cryptically noted, “White powder is all I can say—it could have been glucose.”

She elaborated that his energy was unusually high and his behavior erratic, with random, illogical statements. “If any woman was nearby, his comments were explicit and sexually charged,” she explained, calling it “verbal diarrhoea.”

Aparna revealed that she had informed a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) about Shine’s inappropriate conduct. In response, the production team reportedly expedited her shoot schedule to help her leave early, showing concern for her well-being.

Vincy Aloshious’ Initial Allegations Sparked the Controversy

A few days earlier, Vincy Aloshious had accused Shine Tom Chacko of entering her room without permission while she was changing and making her feel uncomfortable by insisting on adjusting her costume.

Following her complaint to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Police launched a drugs raid and attempted to detain the actor at a hotel, where he was allegedly caught trying to escape. He was arrested and released on bail the same day.

Post the incident, Shine Tom Chacko reportedly apologized to Vincy, claiming he never intended to make her uncomfortable. Sources suggest that the internal committee has advised him to seek help for his alleged drug use.

Filed under

Aparna John Shine Tom Chacko Vincy Aloshious

Entertainment

