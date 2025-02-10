A fiery debate over free speech and obscenity has erupted after an episode of India’s Got Latent featuring top influencers sparked a formal complaint. At the center of the storm is Apoorva Makhija, aka "The Rebel Kid," whose unfiltered humor has earned both admiration and outrage.

A recent episode of India’s Got Latent featuring popular influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, among others, has sparked an uproar. The discussions and language used during the episode have led to a formal complaint filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Cyber Cell, accusing the show and its panelists of promoting obscenity.

The Rebel Kid’s Rise to Fame

India’s Got Latent, an unfiltered comedy show known for its boundary-pushing content, has rapidly gained traction. However, its latest episode has ignited controversy, drawing criticism for its explicit discussions and provocative remarks. The show, helmed by comedian Samay Raina, is often unapologetic in its approach, embracing dark humor that some netizens believe crosses the line into insensitivity.

Apoorva Makhija, widely recognized by her social media persona “The Rebel Kid,” gained popularity through her candid rants about everyday life. She currently boasts 2.6 million followers on Instagram and 500,000 YouTube subscribers. Her bold, unfiltered storytelling style has resonated with a massive audience, earning her a spot on Forbes’ Top 100 Digital Stars list.

Who is Apoorva Makhija?

Born and raised in Noida, Apoorva completed her education at Manipal University, Jaipur. Following her rise on social media, she collaborated with major brands such as Google, Nike, Amazon, Meta, Swiggy, and Maybelline. In 2023, she made her acting debut in the web series Who’s Your Gynac and later featured in a YouTube drama series by TerriblyTinyTales, backed by brands like Manyavar-Mohey. In October 2024, she also walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection launch, alongside other notable public figures.

The explicit nature of India’s Got Latent has always been a topic of debate, with each of its nearly 20 episodes garnering between 20 to 40 million views. While some viewers appreciate its edgy humor, others argue that the show frequently blurs the line between comedy and vulgarity.

“A show like this pushes boundaries, but at what cost?” one social media user commented. Meanwhile, supporters of the show argue that humor should not be policed. “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” a fan wrote, defending the panelists against the accusations.

