Who Is Arishfa Khan? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Net Worth, Career, Controversies, Home, Lifestyle And More

Arishfa Khan entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as one of the season’s most recognisable digital faces, but her connection with television goes back much further than Instagram and viral reels. The 23-year-old actress and content creator started working as a child artist and later became a major social-media personality with millions of followers. Now, with Bigg Boss 20 putting her back on mainstream television, viewers are searching for everything from Arishfa Khan’s age and career to her net worth, controversies and personal life.

Who Is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan is an Indian actress, model and social-media creator who began her career as a child artist. Born on April 3, 2003, she is 23 years old in 2026. She became familiar to television audiences through shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, where she played Gunjan as a child, before appearing in other TV projects and eventually shifting much of her focus to digital content.

Her journey is unusual because she has effectively grown up in front of the camera, first on television and later across social-media platforms.

How Did Arishfa Khan Start Her Career?

Arishfa entered the entertainment industry at a young age. She appeared in television shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Uttaran, Meri Durga and Papa By Chance. Her work as a child actor gave her an early television identity, but her career changed significantly with the rise of short-form video platforms.

She became popular through lip-sync videos, fashion, beauty and lifestyle content before expanding to Instagram and YouTube. Over time, Arishfa also appeared in music videos and built an audience far larger than many traditional television actors.

How Popular Is Arishfa Khan On Social Media?

Arishfa entered Bigg Boss 20 with one of the strongest social-media bases in the house. Recent profiles place her Instagram following at around 29 million, making her one of the season’s biggest digital personalities. That following is also a major part of her professional identity, with brand collaborations, digital campaigns and sponsored content forming an important part of her career.

What Is Arishfa Khan’s Net Worth?

There is no officially disclosed or independently verified figure for Arishfa Khan’s net worth. Some online estimates place her wealth at around Rs 2-3 crore, while other websites publish higher numbers. These figures should be treated only as estimates because Arishfa has not publicly released detailed financial records.

Her known income streams include acting, music videos, social-media promotions, brand endorsements and digital content. With her Bigg Boss 20 appearance, those commercial opportunities could potentially increase further.

What Is Known About Arishfa Khan’s Home And Lifestyle?

Arishfa frequently shares glimpses of her fashion, beauty, travel and everyday life through social media. She is associated professionally with Mumbai and has built a lifestyle around acting, content creation and influencer work. However, claims circulating online about the exact value of her house, luxury property portfolio or expensive assets do not appear to have strong public verification. So while her social-media image is polished and glamorous, precise claims about the value of her home or possessions should be treated cautiously.

What Controversies Has Arishfa Khan Faced?

One of the most sensitive controversies connected with Arishfa came after the death of social-media personality Danish Zehen in 2018. Arishfa publicly mourned Danish, after which speculation emerged online that the two had been romantically involved.

She denied those claims and maintained that Danish was like a brother and close friend to her. The situation later developed into a public dispute involving Danish’s brother, Gufran. Arishfa alleged that she and her family were being harassed and strongly rejected insinuations connecting her to Danish’s death.

Why Is Arishfa Khan Already Making Headlines In Bigg Boss 20?

Arishfa has not taken long to become involved in the season’s first major clashes. She recently had a heated argument with Aamrapali Dubey after objecting to being referred to as a “kid”. The disagreement escalated during the captaincy task, with Mahhi Vij also becoming involved.

Arishfa has also landed in the first-week nominations alongside Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and Love Gill. Her strong reactions and willingness to confront other contestants suggest that her Bigg Boss 20 journey could be very different from the controlled image followers usually see on social media.

Is Arishfa Khan Married Or Dating Anyone?

Arishfa Khan is not publicly known to be married. Her personal relationships have attracted speculation over the years, but she has largely kept confirmed details about her dating life away from the public domain.

The Danish Zehen rumours were specifically denied by Arishfa, so they should not be presented as a confirmed relationship.

Why Is Arishfa Khan Important For Bigg Boss 20?

Arishfa represents a generation of celebrities whose careers have moved between traditional television and social media. She entered the industry as a child actor, became a massive digital creator and has now returned to television through one of India’s biggest reality shows.

That combination of an established fan base, a long entertainment career and an outspoken start inside the house makes her one of the contestants worth watching this season.

FAQs About Arishfa Khan

How old is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan is 23 years old in 2026. She was born on April 3, 2003.

What is Arishfa Khan famous for?

She first became known as a child actress before gaining massive popularity as a social-media influencer and digital creator.

Which TV shows has Arishfa Khan worked in?

Her television credits include Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Uttaran, Meri Durga and Papa By Chance.

What is Arishfa Khan’s net worth?

There is no verified figure. Some online estimates place it around Rs 2-3 crore, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Is Arishfa Khan in Bigg Boss 20?

Yes. Arishfa Khan is a contestant on Bigg Boss 20 and has already been involved in an early clash with Aamrapali Dubey.

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