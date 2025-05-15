Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile Case?

Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile Case?

Arun Subramanian and Sean Diddy


US District Judge Arun Subramanian has officially taken charge of the high-profile federal trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York.

The rapper is facing severe allegations, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution, which could potentially lead to a life sentence if convicted. The trial is expected to run for approximately eight weeks.

Appointed to the bench by President Joe Biden in 2022, Judge Subramanian also supervised the jury selection process, marking a crucial phase in this widely-watched case.

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian?

Arun Srinivas Subramanian, born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is of Indian descent. His father worked as a control systems engineer, while his mother was a bookkeeper. Subramanian completed his undergraduate degree at Case Western Reserve University, followed by earning his Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia Law School in 2004.

Subramanian began his legal career clerking for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He subsequently clerked for Judge Gerard E. Lynch at the Southern District of New York, and later for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—an experience that significantly shaped his legal perspective.

Accomplished Legal Career at Susman Godfrey LLP

After his clerkships, Subramanian joined Susman Godfrey LLP in 2007, eventually becoming a partner. Over his years in private practice, he played a vital role in securing over $1 billion in recoveries for clients, including victims of fraud and other illegal schemes. His legal work also extended to representing victims of child pornography and handling consumer protection lawsuits.

In addition to his courtroom achievements, Judge Subramanian has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to public service. He served on the pro bono panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and consistently advocated for the underrepresented through various public interest cases.

First South Asian Judge in the Southern District of New York

Nominated by President Biden in 2022 upon recommendation from Senator Chuck Schumer, Arun Subramanian made history as the first South Asian judge appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He received his official judicial commission in 2023 and has since presided over numerous impactful cases.

As the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs unfolds, Judge Arun Subramanian’s experience, legal acumen, and historic background bring even more attention to an already headline-making case. The outcome could set major legal precedents, both in celebrity accountability and human trafficking law.

