Who Is Asha Banks? My Fault London Paves Way For Singer-Actor’s Rise To Fame

London’s latest film, My Fault: London, has sparked mixed reactions, but one name has stood out above the rest—Asha Banks. The young English actress and singer has captivated audiences with her portrayal of Noah, marking a significant milestone in her rising career.

London’s latest film, My Fault: London, has sparked mixed reactions, but one name has stood out above the rest—Asha Banks.

London’s latest film, My Fault: London, has sparked mixed reactions, but one name has stood out above the rest—Asha Banks. The young English actress and singer has captivated audiences with her portrayal of Noah, marking a significant milestone in her rising career. From her early days in West End musicals to securing major roles on screen, Banks’ journey is one of passion, dedication, and undeniable talent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Rising Star with a Strong Theatre Background

Many have speculated about Banks’ ethnicity, with some assuming she has Indian heritage. However, she was actually born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to parents Sophie and Duncan. Her love for performance started at the young age of seven when she joined drama classes, initially as a casual hobby inspired by a friend. This decision unknowingly set her on a path toward a flourishing career in entertainment.

By the time she was 14, Banks had already performed in some of the most iconic West End productions, including Les Misérables, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Annie. These early roles required discipline, maturity, and hard work, shaping her into the performer she is today. Reflecting on her early start in theatre, she told Squaremile.com, “Because I’ve been doing it since I was so young, my personality has become moulded around it. I didn’t feel like I was missing out on anything, because I didn’t want to do anything else.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Breaking into Film and Television

In 2022, Banks secured a major breakthrough role as Princess Pamina in The Magic Flute, a musical film adaptation of Mozart’s opera. The film premiered at the 2022 Zurich Film Festival before being widely released in 2023, further cementing Banks as a rising star in the industry.

Her success continued as she took on roles in the BBC iPlayer teen drama Rebel Cheer Squad and the highly anticipated adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. However, it was My Fault: London that truly put her in the international spotlight.

A New Take on a Popular Story

Banks’ latest and biggest role to date is Noah in My Fault: London, the English-language adaptation of the popular Spanish film Culpa Mía. The story follows Noah as she moves from Florida to London to live with her mother’s new husband, only to find herself entangled in a complex relationship with her stepbrother, Nick.

Rather than relying on the original Spanish version for inspiration, Banks chose to develop her own interpretation of the character. According to Squaremile.com, she deliberately avoided watching Culpa Mía, instead focusing on the script and the books that inspired the film. To further prepare for the role, she watched a director-recommended list of classic romance films, including Twilight and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Music: A Deeply Personal Passion

Despite her growing success as an actress, music remains a crucial part of Banks’ artistic expression. Songwriting has been a part of her life since childhood, evolving from playful tunes about her dog to deeply personal and sophisticated compositions.

Her latest single, Feel The Rush, was partially inspired by the intense relationship between Noah and Nick in My Fault: London, and has already started gaining traction among fans. Banks’ music blends indie-folk influences with emotive soundscapes and intimate storytelling, creating a unique sound that resonates with listeners.

Her upcoming EP, set for release on March 7, promises to be a deeply personal project showcasing her musical talents. As she balances both acting and singing, Banks proves that she is not just a rising star in film but also a promising artist in the music industry.