Who Is Athul Vlogs And Why Is YouTuber Facing Legal Action From Actress Lakshmi Priya? Controversy Explained

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Priya has taken legal action after highly critical comments about her from YouTuber Athul Vlogs. The social media personality in question said the actress is known to show up drunk and uses her relationships to bully people. In turn, Priya filed a formal complaint with the police and has made a statement public. AMMA Controversy: Ansiba Hassan files FIR against actress Lakshmi Priya and the woman cop in court.

What did Athul Vlogs say about Lakshmi Priya?

The allegations against Lakshmi Priya were serious, and this was brought about in a recent video by a YouTube creator named Athul Vlogs. The content producer affirmed that the actress has been known to get drunk many times and loses control over her behaviour.

In addition, the YouTuber claimed that Priya uses her high-profile presence and professional connections in the industry to bully people. The video quickly gained traction online, prompting a swift response from the actress.

What did Lakshmi Priya Say to Athul Vlogs

She responded to the vlog with a written statement on her Facebook page, strongly refuting these allegations and calling into question the intentions of creating such a video. Refuting the YouTuber about the sources of his information, she wrote: “Do I also have to pay you an advertisement fee to publish content which is same as what I did in my home, lies said about me? You can write your comment also after reading. One thing I will tell you for sure. What you call ‘pride’ in me, it is not pride. It is my confidence. Not in the back. But it is in front.”

Continuing, she said, “And, to the highest people who purchase rice dishonestly, you can bend but do not break. Tomorrow evening, I will make an announcement. Why such a hatred for me?” This is a statement issued by me, Lakshmi Priya, to the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

The same statement has been submitted to Thrikkakkara ACP Manoj, sir. I, Lakshmi Priya, in the public interest, shall issue a statement tomorrow. Have never lied till today. No cheating of anybody yet. Not deliberately nor unknowingly have I become the cause for the destruction of any person. But many efforts have been made, keeping unpleasant truths aside and loving other people as life itself.No more mind to it. Truth shall always win. Dharma alone wins.”

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga