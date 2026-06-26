Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

Avantika Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, married Merchant Navy officer Shravan Sreenivasan in a lavish Goa wedding. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and several other celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries.

Avantika Sundar And Shravan Sreenivasan Wedding, Image Credits- X/@buttu_iam27
Avantika Sundar And Shravan Sreenivasan Wedding, Image Credits- X/@buttu_iam27

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:41 IST

Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter Wedding: One of the most lavish star weddings that took place recently is the wedding of Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of veteran actor and politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, to Shravan Sreenivasan in the picturesque location of Goa beaches.

This was once a small family wedding which now has turned out to be an opulent wedding ceremony with the most popular actors of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema attending it.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Avantika Sundar?

Avantika Sundar is the eldest daughter of Khushbu Sundar and famous film director Sundar C, who got married in the year 2000. Although she belongs to one of the most popular film families in South India, Avantika decided to make a place of her own in the field of entertainment.

Avantika is all geared up for her acting debut through some regional films. In the upcoming film ‘Aarambham’, Avantika is going to portray the lead role of Arathi in Malayalam and also, she is preparing for her Tamil debut through the film ‘Attacker’.

Who Is Shravan Sreenivasan?

Sreenivasan Shravan hails from Chennai and works as an officer in the Merchant Navy.

Commenting on their past association, Khushbu Sundar stated that theirs was a “love-cum-arranged marriage” where they had chosen each other before being blessed fully by the families.

Inside Avantika Sundar and Shravan Sreenivasan’s Goa Wedding

The wedding was held at an upscale beach resort in Goa, where the celebrations saw the use of a color theme that comprised of colors such as beige, gold, and white.

The celebrations included some intimate pre-wedding parties, after which they culminated into a big wedding ceremony attended by several celebrities in the Indian film industry.

Before the marriage, Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C themselves invited the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay in Chennai.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Trisha and Anil Kapoor Lead Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding became a gathering of many of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry.

Some of the important guests at the event included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

All the guests wore the wedding colours of beige and gold in ethnic dress code. Especially Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh were impressive in their South Indian dress code that consisted of veshti and mundu, with photographs from the ceremony quickly becoming viral on social networking sites.

Anil Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s seasoned actors, dressed in white clothes, which was typical of him, and so did Jackie Shroff.

Trisha Krishnan’s Appearance Goes Viral

One of the most famous incidents at the wedding ceremony was that of Trisha Krishnan.

Many viral videos have been floating around the Internet, which show the actress sitting in the front row having candid discussions with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha. Trisha has thus become the centre of attraction at such a glamorous affair.

Vijay Misses the Wedding Despite Personal Invitation

Even though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was not present at the event, it became an important topic of discussion considering the fact that Khushbu Sundar had herself gone to his home to extend the invitation for the same.

Posting some pictures of the interaction on the social networking website, Khushbu called it a “memorable day” where she thanked him for receiving their family “with warmth despite his busy schedule.”

Not only from the film industry but from politics, as well, all kinds of celebrities attended the wedding of Avantika Sundar and Shravan Sreenivasan. The ceremony took place in Goa and was enriched by touching family scenes, beautiful traditional clothing, and a list of guests that includes great cinema stars.

ALSO READ: Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More
Tags: Avantika SundarKhushbu SundarShravan Sreenivasanwedding

RELATED News

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: 3.5/5, Akshay Kumar Delivers Laughs In A Star-Studded Comedy Entertainer

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More
Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More
Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More
Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

QUICK LINKS