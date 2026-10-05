Who Is Avinash Mishra? From TV Roles To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner, Know His Career And Estimated Net Worth

Avinash Mishra has added another major milestone to his television career by winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor defeated fellow finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in the grand finale aired on October 4. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the latest season put contestants through a series of physically and mentally demanding stunts in Cape Town.

Mishra’s victory came with more than just the coveted trophy. He took home Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a brand-new car and a trip to Europe. The top three finalists were also given bikes.

Who Is Avinash Mishra?

Born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Avinash Mishra is a television actor and DJ who has been working in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade. He began his career with advertising work before moving into television.

Mishra made his television debut with Sethji and subsequently appeared in shows including Ishqbaaaz, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live and Yeh Teri Galiyan. His role as Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan brought him wider recognition, while his stint as Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke further established him among television audiences.

He later featured in shows such as Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Titli and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. His career also expanded into the digital space with Ab Hoga Hisaab.

From Bigg Boss 18 To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mishra’s popularity received another boost with Bigg Boss 18, where he finished as the fourth-place contestant. His stint on the reality show also brought him considerable attention outside his scripted television work.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 presented a very different challenge. Before entering the show, Mishra said he wanted to push himself outside his comfort zone and test his courage and mental strength. He had specifically described the show as an opportunity to try something new and overcome his fears.

That approach ultimately paid off. During the season, Mishra emerged as one of the strongest performers and eventually reached the finale, where he competed against Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry for the trophy.

What Did Avinash Mishra Win?

Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory came with a sizeable prize package:

Rs 20 lakh cash prize

A brand-new car

A Europe trip

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy

The exact car was reported as a Maruti Suzuki Swift in reports following the finale. The three finalists also received bikes.

For Mishra, however, the victory was also about changing how audiences viewed him. In his post-win statement, the actor said he had spent years being associated with television and being seen as the “good-looking guy” on screen, but wanted audiences to see more of what he could do.

What Is Avinash Mishra’s Net Worth?

Avinash Mishra’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 5 crore, according to figures circulated by entertainment portals. However, this is not an officially disclosed figure, and there is no public financial statement from Mishra confirming his exact net worth.

His reported earnings come from multiple streams associated with his entertainment career, including television shows, reality television, brand endorsements, music videos and other projects. His growing profile following Bigg Boss 18 and now Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has further expanded his visibility.

With the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy now added to his television résumé, Mishra has moved another step beyond being known only for his scripted roles. His journey from television fiction to reality shows has given him a new phase in his career, and the Rs 20 lakh prize, car and Europe trip add a substantial reward to the milestone.