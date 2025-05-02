Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

In the past, there were rumours linking her with cricketer Shubman Gill. However, those reports were eventually debunked.

Who is Avneet Kaur's Boyfriend? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Actress Avneet Kaur found herself at the center of attention after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli unexpectedly liked one of her bold Instagram pictures.

The incident quickly became a talking point online. Kohli, however, addressed the buzz by stating that it was a glitch caused by Instagram’s algorithm.

The Picture That Got Everyone Talking

On April 30, Avneet posted a series of stylish photos where she wore a green crop top paired with a printed wrap skirt.

Fans were quick to notice that Virat Kohli had liked the post. Soon after, the like disappeared, but not before screenshots began circulating on fan pages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comments poured in with users asking, “Kohli saab what is this behaviour?”—turning a seemingly small interaction into a viral moment.

To clear the air, Virat shared an Instagram story saying, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Who Is Avneet Kaur Reportedly Dating?

Avneet is no stranger to the limelight. A social media sensation with millions of followers, her personal life often fuels curiosity among fans.

In the past, there were rumours linking her with cricketer Shubman Gill. However, those reports were eventually debunked.

Currently, sources suggest that Avneet is in a relationship with Raghav Sharma, co-founder of Desi Music Factory. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Sharma🔛🔝™ (@raghav.sharma.14661)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Sharma🔛🔝™ (@raghav.sharma.14661)

Interestingly, they were once even seen together in the company of Shubman Gill, adding fuel to the speculations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Sharma🔛🔝™ (@raghav.sharma.14661)

Fame, Fashion, and Viral Moments

Avneet Kaur continues to captivate her followers with her glamorous style and active online presence.

While the Kohli incident may have been just a technical hiccup, it has certainly amplified public interest in both her personal and professional life.

As for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, they remain among the most beloved celebrity couples—proving that even a stray Instagram like can’t shake their status.

ALSO READ: Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit