Who Is Awadhi Singer-YouTuber Sanjay Yaduvanshi? Midnight Police Raid At His Home; Allegations, Family’s Claims And ‘Where Is The Warrant?’

Awadhi singer and YouTuber Sanjay Yaduvanshi is at the centre of a fresh controversy after Dhammour police reportedly reached his home in Sultanpur late Monday night while looking for him in connection with a criminal case. Yaduvanshi was not at home at the time, while his father Siyaram, mother and brother Shiva were reportedly present.

The police action, including an alleged attempt to enter the house by scaling a wall, was captured on video and has since circulated online. Yaduvanshi has also questioned the action on social media, asking what the case was about and, notably, “Where is the warrant?” Police, however, say the search was carried out as part of an investigation and according to procedure.

Why Did Sultanpur Police Raid Sanjay Yaduvanshi’s House?

According to the police, the team went to Yaduvanshi’s house in Ugharpur looking for him because he is wanted in connection with a case registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. The case relates to allegations of assault and an attempt to kill a young man, Shabib Raza. Police say the case was filed by Shabib’s father, Zafarul Hasan. The allegations date back to September 5, when Shabib was allegedly called to the Amhat crossing after being told that a friend had met with an accident. His family alleged that he was then attacked with rods and sticks.

Sanjay Yaduvanshi and his brother Shiva Yaduvanshi are among those named in the case. Police have said an investigation is underway and Yaduvanshi is wanted in connection with it. The allegations remain allegations unless established by a court.

What Happened When Police Reached Sanjay Yaduvanshi’s Home?

The latest reports say the police arrived at the house on Monday night but did not find Yaduvanshi there. His father Siyaram, mother, brother Shiva and other family members were reportedly present. According to Amrit Vichar, the house door was closed and police personnel allegedly attempted to enter by climbing over the wall. A heated exchange reportedly followed between the police and family members. Footage of the confrontation has since surfaced on social media.

The family’s version and the police account differ on the circumstances of the raid. While the incident has triggered questions online about the manner of the search, Dhammour station house officer Vipendra Kumar Verma said the police action was conducted legally and according to procedure.

What Did Sanjay Yaduvanshi Say About The ‘Warrant’?

Following the police action, Yaduvanshi reportedly raised questions through a Facebook post. Among the questions attributed to him was what case the police were pursuing and where the warrant was.

That claim should be treated as Yaduvanshi’s allegation/question, not a fact that police had no warrant. The police have maintained that the raid was part of investigative action and that it was carried out according to law. Publicly available reports reviewed for this story do not establish whether a search warrant was issued or whether police relied on another legal provision permitting the search. Police have also rejected other allegations surrounding the action as baseless, according to the latest report.

Who Is Sanjay Yaduvanshi?

Yaduvanshi is an Awadhi singer, comedian and YouTube creator from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who built a substantial following through regional music, comedy videos and short-form social-media content. His rise was documented by Aaj Tak earlier this year. According to the report, Yaduvanshi studied at Hanumat Inter College in Dhammour and once wanted to join the Army and prepare for the UPSC. Financial difficulties reportedly prevented him from pursuing those plans, and a smartphone he received from his maternal uncle in 2020 became a turning point in his journey into digital content.

He initially created content under the Sanjay Yadav Comedy name and later gained recognition through comedy clips and Awadhi songs, including 108 Par Lad Ke Jaba. His brother Shiva also became involved in his digital work. Aaj Tak reported in January that Yaduvanshi had built a YouTube following of around 14 lakh subscribers. His family background has also featured in reports about his rise. His father Siyaram Yadav reportedly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Haryana for years, while the family later continued to live in their village and remain involved in farming.

Has Sanjay Yaduvanshi Faced Controversies Before?

The latest police action is not the first time Yaduvanshi has appeared in the news over a police-related controversy. In January 2026, he was reportedly in Gonda for an event organised by former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A large crowd gathered to see him, following which police temporarily restricted his movement for security reasons.

The current controversy, however, is linked to the Sultanpur assault case. Police have said Yaduvanshi is wanted in connection with the investigation, while his side has questioned aspects of the police action at his home. The investigation remains ongoing.