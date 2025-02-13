Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis in 2023 at just 24 years old, Bailey used her TikTok account, @healingwithbailey, to document her battle and raise awareness about early cancer detection.

Bailey Hutchins, a popular TikTok creator, passed away on Friday, February 7, at the age of 26, two years after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Her husband, Caden Hutchins, confirmed the heartbreaking news through an emotional social media post on Saturday.

Husband Caden Hutchins Confirms Bailey’s Passing

Caden shared his grief in a heartfelt tribute, expressing both devastation and relief that Bailey is no longer suffering. “I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night.

She fought such a tough, incredible fight these past two years, and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she endured during this journey,” he wrote.

He also reflected on their time together, calling it a blessing to be her husband and caregiver. “You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill, Bailey, and such an inspiration to others.

Your faith could move mountains, Baby, but unfortunately, God had bigger plans for you up above. Until we meet again,” he added.

Bailey’s Cancer Journey and Social Media Influence

Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis in 2023 at just 24 years old, Bailey used her TikTok account, @healingwithbailey, to document her battle and raise awareness about early cancer detection.

With over 170,000 followers, she became an inspiration to many, encouraging others to prioritize their health.

Her openness about her diagnosis and treatments resonated with thousands, making her a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges.

Before her passing, a GoFundMe page was launched to assist with Bailey’s medical expenses. As of Wednesday, February 12, the fundraiser had gathered $130,617 out of its $150,000 goal, showcasing the immense support from her online community.

Tributes Pour In for Bailey Hutchins

Following the news of her passing, Bailey’s TikTok page shared a tribute video featuring moments from her wedding day. The post, set to Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again, was captioned, “Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven.”

The statement continued, “Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering.”

Bailey’s legacy of strength, faith, and awareness advocacy continues to inspire thousands across the world.