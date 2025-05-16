Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Who Is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Telugu Actor Booked For Misbehaving With Cop, Heated Argument Caught On Cam

Despite the warning, Sreenivas reportedly continued toward the restricted lane. Constable Naresh then stood in front of the vehicle to block the actor, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas


Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is facing legal action after the Jubilee Hills police registered a case against him for allegedly driving negligently and obstructing a traffic constable on duty.

Actor Attempted Illegal U-Turn, Say Police

The incident occurred on May 13, 2025, at the Journalists Colony junction on Road Number 45. According to Traffic Inspector A. Praveen Kumar, Sreenivas attempted an unauthorized U-turn, violating traffic regulations. Constable Naresh, who was controlling traffic at the junction, stopped the actor and directed him to take the correct route.

Heated Argument Captured on Camera

Despite the warning, Sreenivas reportedly continued toward the restricted lane. Constable Naresh then stood in front of the vehicle to block the actor, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two. A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media, drawing public attention to the case.

On May 15, police seized the actor’s vehicle and issued him a legal notice based on Constable Naresh’s complaint. The case includes charges of violating traffic norms and misbehaving with a public servant.

“We registered a case against Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas on May 13 for breaking traffic rules and engaging in misconduct with the traffic police. A notice has been issued and delivered to him,” confirmed the Jubilee Hills police inspector.

No Official Response Yet from the Actor

As of now, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has not commented publicly on the matter.

Sreenivas made his film debut in 2014 with Alludu Seenu, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and acted alongside Prakash Raj. Over the years, he has appeared in several Telugu films including Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Kavacham, Sita, Rakshasudu, Alludu Adhurs, and Chatrapathi.

He is currently working on multiple upcoming films, such as Bhairavam, Tyson Naidu, Kishkindhapuri, and Haindava.

