Bhojpuri folk singer Devi encountered controversy during an event in Bihar commemorating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Her rendition of the bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram was interrupted following objections to the line “Ishwar Allah Tero Naam.”

Devi described the incident during an interview with ANI. She expressed her shock, explaining that the objections came from members of the Hindu Putra Sangathan while prominent leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and BJP leader Ashwini Chaubey, were present.

“A ruckus started when I sang the line ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam,’ which is part of Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite bhajan. Some leaders approached me and asked me to apologize to defuse the tension,” Devi recounted.

Forced Apology and Appeal for Action

Devi explained that she issued an apology to prevent the situation from escalating further. She had also been honored with the Atal Vishisht Samman at the event. However, she condemned the actions of the disruptors, stating, “Such acts are disgraceful, especially on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, a leader who upheld unity among communities.”

Devi called for strict action against those who disrupted the event and revealed that she has since received threats. “This is an insult to women. I thank everyone who has supported me in this matter,” she added.

The incident sparked reactions from political figures, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, who criticized the protestors in a social media post. Sharing a video of the incident, Gandhi accused the BJP of disrespecting India’s inclusive culture and traditions.

“They offer flowers to Bapu for show, but in reality, they have no respect for him. They invoke Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name but insult his principles. The BJP repeatedly disrespects our great leaders and their legacies,” she wrote in Hindi.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around cultural and religious inclusivity in public events and political discourse.

