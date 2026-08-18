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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur

Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur

Anumol has married Tamil actor-model Bhuvanesh Rajendran at Guruvayur after keeping her groom's identity private. Here's what we know about the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner's husband.

Anumol and her husband Bhuvanesh Rajendran, Image Credits- Instagram
Anumol and her husband Bhuvanesh Rajendran, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 09:49 IST

It’s Official! Anumol is a married woman. Anumol, who won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, got married to her Tamil Nadu-based actor-model fiancé Bhuvanesh Rajendran at Guruvayu. Details about her groom have been kept private up until now.

Anumol, better known by her nickname Karthu, posted some photos from her wedding ceremony on her social networking sites. This was when she revealed her groom to her fans. She also uploaded a video clip from her wedding ceremony on YouTube. Fans were eager to learn more about her husband, Bhuvanesh Rajendran.

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Anumol Marries Bhuvanesh Rajendran At Guruvayur

Anumol and Bhuvanesh tied the knot in Guruvayur in the presence of their close friends and relatives. Anumol chose a golden lehenga for her wedding, while Bhuvanesh wore a golden kurta along with a Kerala kasavu mundu.

As per the news report available, Anumol had mentioned her desire to invite big names like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Suresh Gopi. But, it is wrong to mention the participation of all these people without any verification when Suresh Gopi alone was there in the ceremony.

Who Is Anumol’s Husband Bhuvanesh Rajendran?

From the state of Tamil Nadu, Bhuvanesh Rajendran is a model and actor, and social media influencer. His social media activity is mostly related to modelling along with fashion, travel, fitness, and lifestyle related content. While Anumol is a popular figure in Malayalam television for a number of years now, Bhuvanesh has kept a comparatively low-profile.

Details regarding his age, family, education, and acting career are hard to find in the public domain. Not much has been known to the public about the meeting between Anumol and Bhuvanesh and the duration of their relationship. We need to wait a little for all that information as Anumol said, all the details will be revealed along the way.

Why Did Anumol Keep Her Wedding Details Private?

One of the reasons for which Anumol’s marriage ceremony had become a subject of interest was because of the mystery shrouding the event. The actress made it clear that keeping the proceedings a secret before the marriage ceremony was done purposefully. Despite all the speculations on her marriage, she did not reveal the identity of her husband right away.

On Monday, a day before the marriage ceremony, Anumol posted some pictures in a traditional kasavu saree with friends and family and mentioned a “new beginning.” She did not clearly mention that the occasion is associated with her marriage. The level of mystery was so high that despite the marriage pictures being uploaded by her, people began doubting if it was really her marriage or from any TV show scene.

Anumol’s Journey From Television To Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner

Anumol had gained popularity even before she started her participation in Bigg Boss through Malayalam TV shows and entertainment shows. Her fame further saw a boost in her popularity when she participated in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Anumol was crowned as the winner of the show and won the trophy at the end of her stay in the reality show.

It has not been even one year since then, but Anumol has taken her life on a new path with Bhuvanesh Rajendran. Although the marriage of Anumol and Bhuvanesh Rajendran has solved the mystery about who is the groom for Anumol, many other things related to their relationship remain unsaid.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

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Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur
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Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur

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Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur
Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur
Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur
Who Is Bhuvanesh Rajendran? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Tamil Actor-Model At Guruvayur

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