Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

60 minutes chief Bill Owens


Bill Owens, the longtime executive producer of CBS’ 60 Minutes, officially resigned on Tuesday, marking the end of a 37-year tenure.

His decision comes during increasing tensions between the show and its parent company, Paramount Global, which is currently considering a potential settlement with President Donald Trump over a controversial interview involving then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Owens Cites Corporate Interference as Primary Reason for Exit

In both a heartfelt team meeting and a follow-up staff memo, Owens expressed his frustration with the growing influence of corporate leadership on the show’s editorial decisions. He emphasized that he could no longer run 60 Minutes independently and felt compelled to step aside to protect the integrity of the program.

“I’ve always made editorial calls based on what was best for 60 Minutes and its viewers. That independence has now been taken away,” Owens said in his statement.

Trump’s Lawsuit Over Kamala Harris Interview Fuels Turmoil

Trump filed a lawsuit against Paramount last fall, accusing CBS of airing two different versions of Kamala Harris’ responses about the Israel-Gaza conflict—one on Face the Nation and another on 60 Minutes. He demanded the release of the full unedited interview, which the network eventually made public after Trump returned to office. He later escalated the lawsuit to $20 billion, claiming it amounted to election interference.

Legal experts, however, widely agree that the lawsuit lacks merit and say the accusations fail to account for standard editorial discretion within journalism.

Ownership Deal and Political Pressure Heighten the Drama

Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, is actively working to sell the company to David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, a known Trump ally. This business deal is currently under federal review. Redstone has also voiced concern over CBS’ portrayal of events in Gaza, particularly criticizing a CBS Mornings segment and a 60 Minutes episode earlier this year.

CBS Insiders Voice Support for Owens

Multiple attendees at the staff meeting revealed that Owens told colleagues he had lost control of the show’s direction due to corporate influence. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley supported Owens, stating, “This decision wasn’t truly Bill’s. He had no real choice.”

CBS News President Wendy McMahon, who opposed any settlement with Trump, also praised Owens’ leadership in her public memo, calling her time working with him one of the greatest honors of her career.

What’s Next for ‘60 Minutes’?

Tanya Simon, a veteran 60 Minutes producer and daughter of a former show correspondent, will assume interim leadership. CBS has announced that a permanent replacement will be selected from within its current talent pool to ensure continuity.

The future of 60 Minutes remains uncertain as the program navigates political pressure, corporate transitions, and questions about media independence.

