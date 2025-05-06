Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

In her video, Bushra questioned Javed Akhtar’s intentions, asking, “What is this fear and greed?” She implied that personal bias and political agendas may be driving his commentary, rather than genuine concern.

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari recently lashed out at Indian writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar


Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has strongly criticized Indian lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar over his recent remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Though she didn’t name him directly, Bushra urged him to follow the example of Naseeruddin Shah and remain silent on sensitive issues.

Bushra Ansari’s Blunt Response from Overseas

Currently on a tour across Germany, Switzerland, and other countries for charitable events, Bushra Ansari addressed the controversy in a viral video message.

Referring to Akhtar without naming him, she remarked, “Our so-called writer just needs an excuse. He didn’t even get a house on rent in Bombay. To stay relevant, he keeps talking. What are you even saying? Show some decency. You’re near the end of your life and still spewing nonsense.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her candid criticism quickly spread across social media, drawing attention from both Indian and Pakistani netizens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MediaMasala.Pk (@mediamasala)

Bushra Questions Motives Behind Javed Akhtar’s Remarks

In her video, Bushra questioned Javed Akhtar’s intentions, asking, “What is this fear and greed?” She implied that personal bias and political agendas may be driving his commentary, rather than genuine concern.

She further added, “Everyone has their own beliefs—let them be. But what are you even saying? It makes no sense.”

Despite the political friction, Bushra shared a personal encounter with an Indian girl who showed her warmth and affection. According to her, “It’s not the people—it’s the governments and a few individuals who create hate. Ordinary citizens on both sides just want to love and be loved.”

What Javed Akhtar Said at Maharashtra Event

Javed Akhtar made his statements during the Glorious Maharashtra Festival, expressing frustration with repeated terrorist incidents involving Pakistan. He urged the Indian government to take firm action, saying:

“This has happened many times. Crackers at the border won’t solve anything. It’s time for serious steps. That army chief in Pakistan should be silenced with a strong response. This is not the time for patience—it’s time for ‘aar ya paar’ (now or never).”

Akhtar also accused Pakistan of rejecting India’s peace efforts and criticized statements made by Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly those downplaying religious diversity.

This recent exchange between Bushra Ansari and Javed Akhtar underscores how political narratives are increasingly influencing celebrities on both sides of the border. While some advocate for peace and understanding, others are voicing strong opinions driven by national sentiment.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened    

Filed under

Bushra Ansari Javed Akhtar Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction
India and UK sign landmar

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...
Pakistani actress Bushra

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like...
Diljit Dosanjh made a roy

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...
US stocks slipped for a s

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...
Israel Defense Forces hav

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In Strategic Partnership

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic Concerns

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On Her Met Gala 2025 Outfit

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as ‘2 Kaudi Ke Jokers’

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media