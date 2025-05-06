Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

In her video, Bushra questioned Javed Akhtar’s intentions, asking, “What is this fear and greed?” She implied that personal bias and political agendas may be driving his commentary, rather than genuine concern.

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has strongly criticized Indian lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar over his recent remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Though she didn’t name him directly, Bushra urged him to follow the example of Naseeruddin Shah and remain silent on sensitive issues.

Bushra Ansari’s Blunt Response from Overseas

Currently on a tour across Germany, Switzerland, and other countries for charitable events, Bushra Ansari addressed the controversy in a viral video message.

Referring to Akhtar without naming him, she remarked, “Our so-called writer just needs an excuse. He didn’t even get a house on rent in Bombay. To stay relevant, he keeps talking. What are you even saying? Show some decency. You’re near the end of your life and still spewing nonsense.”

Her candid criticism quickly spread across social media, drawing attention from both Indian and Pakistani netizens.

Bushra Questions Motives Behind Javed Akhtar’s Remarks

In her video, Bushra questioned Javed Akhtar’s intentions, asking, “What is this fear and greed?” She implied that personal bias and political agendas may be driving his commentary, rather than genuine concern.

She further added, “Everyone has their own beliefs—let them be. But what are you even saying? It makes no sense.”

Despite the political friction, Bushra shared a personal encounter with an Indian girl who showed her warmth and affection. According to her, “It’s not the people—it’s the governments and a few individuals who create hate. Ordinary citizens on both sides just want to love and be loved.”

What Javed Akhtar Said at Maharashtra Event

Javed Akhtar made his statements during the Glorious Maharashtra Festival, expressing frustration with repeated terrorist incidents involving Pakistan. He urged the Indian government to take firm action, saying:

“This has happened many times. Crackers at the border won’t solve anything. It’s time for serious steps. That army chief in Pakistan should be silenced with a strong response. This is not the time for patience—it’s time for ‘aar ya paar’ (now or never).”

Akhtar also accused Pakistan of rejecting India’s peace efforts and criticized statements made by Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly those downplaying religious diversity.

This recent exchange between Bushra Ansari and Javed Akhtar underscores how political narratives are increasingly influencing celebrities on both sides of the border. While some advocate for peace and understanding, others are voicing strong opinions driven by national sentiment.