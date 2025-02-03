Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In This Rare Category

Her remarkable achievements in both music and business underscore her multifaceted talent and dedication to cultural expression.

Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In This Rare Category

Chandrika Tandon


Chandrika Tandon, an Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur, won a 2025 Grammy Award for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

The ceremony is currently taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tandon, who is also a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, shared the honor with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Tandon claimed victory over notable nominees such as Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, and others in her category. Other nominated albums included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

In her acceptance speech, Tandon expressed her gratitude: “It feels amazing. We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians nominated with us,” she said during a backstage interview with the Recording Academy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandrika Tandon (@chandrikatandon)

Who Is Chandrika Tandon?

Chandrika Tandon, a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, recently won a Grammy Award alongside her collaborators — Grammy-winning South African flutist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese-American cellist Eru Matsumoto.

The trio’s album Triveni, which blends ancient mantras with modern instrumental arrangements, captivated both critics and audiences, creating a deeply therapeutic musical journey.

Reflecting on her win, Tandon, who hails from Chennai, said during a backstage interview with the Recording Academy, “It feels amazing. We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians nominated with us.”

This is not Tandon’s first Grammy nod. She was nominated in 2011 for Soul Call in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category.

Her remarkable achievements in both music and business underscore her multifaceted talent and dedication to cultural expression.

The Grammy victory comes after fierce competition from fellow nominees, including Ricky Kej’s Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Opus, Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, and Radhika Vekaria’s Warriors of Light. Despite the tough competition, Triveni stood out for its innovative fusion of traditional and contemporary elements.

The album’s name, Triveni—which means “confluence” in Sanskrit—reflects the trio’s mission to create music that transcends borders. It harmoniously blends Tandon’s soulful vocals, Kellerman’s evocative flute, and Matsumoto’s rich cello melodies.

Expressing gratitude for the success of Triveni, Tandon posted on social media, saying, “We wouldn’t have reached here except for the incredible support of the fans. There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way…” Her words emphasize the collaborative spirit that shaped the album’s journey.

