Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

In an interview, Chhaya Kadam claimed she ate meat from animals such as mouse deer, rabbits, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine.

All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies actor Chhaya Kadam is reportedly facing a probe by the forest department following a complaint filed by the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) over her alleged admission of consuming meat from protected wildlife species.

Complaint Triggers Action from Forest Officials

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, officials confirmed that a formal complaint had been received and forwarded from the Chief Conservator of Forests to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) for further inquiry. Divisional Forest Officer (Vigilance) Roshan Rathod stated that Chhaya Kadam will be summoned soon as part of the ongoing investigation.

Rakesh Bhoir, the assigned investigating officer, confirmed that the actor was contacted over the phone. Kadam reportedly told officials she was out of town on professional commitments and would return in four days. She also mentioned she is currently seeking legal counsel before participating in the inquiry.

Controversial Interview Sparks Backlash

The controversy stems from Chhaya Kadam’s appearance in a video interview with Mirchi Marathi, where she allegedly admitted to having eaten the meat of various wild animals. These include species like mouse deer, rabbit, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine—many of which are protected under Indian wildlife laws.

An unnamed official also revealed that forest authorities plan to track down local poachers based on information the actor shared during her interview.

In their official complaint, PAWS asserted that the actor’s public comments could encourage illegal activities and damage public awareness about wildlife protection. The organization urged that provisions under both the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 be enforced against Kadam and any others involved.

Sunish Subramanian Kunju, Honorary Wildlife Warden and founder of OIPA, AMMA Care Foundation, and PAWS-Mumbai, expressed his concern, calling the admission “shocking.” He emphasized the seriousness of the incident, especially given the actor’s public influence, and demanded swift legal consequences.

Who Is Chhaya Kadam?

Chhaya Kadam is an acclaimed Indian actress known for her powerful performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She has gained recognition for playing strong, grounded, and often rural or working-class characters that resonate deeply with audiences.

Career Highlights

Chhaya began her acting career in Marathi films and theatre.

She rose to prominence through impactful roles in critically acclaimed films like:

“Fandry” (2013) – Directed by Nagraj Manjule, where she played the protagonist’s mother.

“Sairat” (2016) – Another Manjule film, which became a historic hit in Marathi cinema.

“Jhund” (2022) – Where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, portraying an emotional and rooted character.

She has also appeared in Bollywood films and continues to work across regional and national cinema.

Style and Recognition

Known for her raw and realistic acting style, Chhaya Kadam often brings authenticity to complex characters.

She is frequently praised for her ability to portray emotion and social realities without theatrical exaggeration.

Recent Spotlight

In 2024–2025, she garnered attention for her role in “All We Imagine As Light”, a film that contributed to her growing popularity outside of regional cinema.

She’s also in the news for alleged wildlife meat consumption, currently under investigation by forest authorities, which has drawn both public and legal scrutiny.